Trump trial courtroom becomes test of power for ex-president and judge





A striking aspect of Donald Trump's criminal trial is the pragmatic approach of Judge Juan Mercans and the extent to which he and he alone controls the proceedings.

In the courtroom, it is the sitting judge and not the ex-president who reigns. Merchan resumed the trial Monday by wishing Trump, hello. It was perhaps the only joke uttered during hours of testimony by former Trump Organization comptroller Jeffrey McConney.

When the judge entered the courtroom, Trump stood with everyone. When the judge sat, Trump sat. As jurors filed past during breaks, they visibly avoided eye contact with the famous defendant, who remained silent as they passed.

This is all normal protocol for a criminal trial. But when Trump is the accused, protocol breaks down.

During a defamation trial in January, the judge overseeing the case, Lewis Kaplan, threatened to remove Trump from the courtroom after the former president made audible comments during his accuser's testimony , E. Jean Carroll. The judge asked Trump to tone it down at one point.

Merchan keeps the theatricality to a minimum. He set the tone at the start of Monday's proceedings by ruling that Trump had violated his silence order for the 10th time, earning him an additional $1,000 fine.

Fines are not an effective deterrent, Merchan warned, so he upped the ante. Further violations could well land Trump in prison, the judge said.

The last thing I want to do is put you in jail, Merchan said. You are the former president of the United States, and perhaps the next president as well.

Trump sat and listened without saying anything.

But once the trial ended, he took a more combative tone in the hallway.

Frankly, our Constitution is much more important than prison,” Trump told reporters in the hallway. “I'll make that choice any day.

It is unclear whether Trump will lash out again and risk losing his freedom. But at least in the courtroom, Trump showed far more deference than defiance. During long periods of testimony, he appeared to sit at the defense table, eyes closed, impassive as McConney and a subsequent witness from the Trump Organization painstakingly went through the mechanics of reimbursing Michael Cohen for the $130,000 paid to him. Porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Former Trump Organization employee Jeffrey McConney testifies Monday. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

George Grasso, a retired New York City judge and former top city police officer, sat in the audience Monday to watch the trial unfold. He praised Merchan for combining patience and determination in his dealings with Trump.

Any other defendant guilty of these repeated violations would already be imprisoned for contempt, Grasso said in an interview. He [Trump] is trying to say he is treated differently. He is treated differently: he is given more latitude than the average accused.

What the judge was clearly doing today was letting the accused know, then he will [jail Trump for more violations of the gag order], he doesn't want to do it. Here are the rules. Please comply!

Apparently thinner than during his presidency, Trump left the room when the court was adjourned late in the afternoon. One of the prosecutors had just told Merchan that he expected the trial to last about two more weeks.

Trump pushed past rows of reporters, court security, cartoonists and even a few New Yorkers like Grasso who had come to the courtroom with its faded woodwork and exposed wires just to get a glimpse of the historic spectacle .

He frowned a little as he glanced at the press section, but remained silent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/courtroom-trumps-trial-becomes-test-power-ex-president-judge-rcna150893

