Western bias – The Statesman

The West has never been very comfortable with India's rise to power. Indeed, at the time of independence, no one expected India to survive as a democracy. Power will go to the hands of scoundrels, thugs, buccaneers, British imperialist Prime Minister Winston Churchill is said to have made remarks about Indian independence, adding that all Indian leaders will be of low caliber and straw men. Today, after leaders like Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, perhaps it is their leaders who deserve to be called low caliber people.

In his 1968 book Population Bomb, Nobel Prize winner Paul Ehrlich, and before him in 1967, the Paddock brothers William and Paul, predicted that India would descend into anarchy and chaos due to famine and riots hunger. The Paddock brothers argued that there was no point in providing food aid to India because it would be a complete waste: Indians should instead be left to their own devices. After India's third parliamentary election, Aldous Huxley wrote: “When Nehru leaves, the government will become a military dictatorship – as in many newly independent states, for the army appears to be the only highly organized center of power. On the eve of the 1967 elections, The Times of London published a series of articles entitled The Disintegration of Democracy in India.

Its correspondent in Delhi, Neville Maxwell, wrote that India's great experiment in developing within a democratic framework has failed and that Indians will soon vote in the fourth ~ and surely final ~ general elections. India not only survived all these dire predictions, but prospered. No one today calls us a third world country or the sick man of Asia. The West reluctantly ceded space to India's growing clout in international affairs as a champion of the Global South and its economic rise over a short period of a decade under the NDA regime, which saw India overtake its former colonial master. India is comfortably positioned to become the world's third largest economy before the end of this decade.

Even though the West has taken note of India's achievements in space and technology which benefit millions of poor people, it never misses an opportunity to denigrate India's rise by highlighting points of opposing views, particularly those of Indian academics stationed on American college campuses who, for some strange reason, are also uncomfortable with India's rise. Today, Western media are turning their ire on Indian politics, focusing particularly on the ongoing parliamentary elections. A country practices and manages its democracy according to its own culture, values ​​and philosophy, which do not necessarily have to be Western.

Western media overlook the fact that, despite its many flaws, Indian democracy remains a most vibrant democracy, as evidenced by the high participation of citizens in the electoral process which eclipses the low turnout of their own democracies. Some time ago, the Sweden-based V-Dem Institute's Democracy 2024 report described Indian democracy as an electoral autocracy. Today, in an editorial titled The Mother of Democracy Is Not in Good Condition, Britain's Financial Times said the gap between pro-democracy rhetoric and reality is widening in India.

Citing the intensifying crackdown on opposition parties, particularly the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, he said this matriarch of representative government was in poor health, with worrying implications for the upcoming polls and what could follow. Most Western media highlighted Mr. Kejriwal's arrest. Only the courts will decide whether the arrest was justified or not. But Western media have universally highlighted the arrest as a sure indicator of India's regression from democratic principles, while the series of lawsuits filed against Donald Trump in US courts during his election year only maintain the rule of law and let the law take its course. of course in a real democracy! The desire to woo India has often led Western democracies to remain silent in the face of democratic backsliding, the Financial Times continued, advising Western governments to be tougher in their criticism of India because preserving political freedoms is in the best interests of India's growth and prosperity, and The Modi government's ambitions are to strengthen the country's role as a leading member of the global community.

An FT journalist asked: “Will this be India's last democratic election?” reminiscent of the Western media's ingrained bias against India. In an editorial, the Guardian wrote that the BJP's victory would mean that Indian democracy would lose. Democracies work best when there is a competition of ideas and equal treatment of citizens in daily administration, he says, before concluding that these elements are rare in Modis' India. In another article, its columnist Kenneth Mohammed wrote Behind a veneer of progress, injustice and inequality sustained by corruption and the caste system haunt the subcontinent. It seems to be a global problem of the South that leaders are more enthusiastic about spending taxpayers' money on expensive expenditures. vanity projects rather than being concerned with solving the fundamental problems of infrastructure, health and education in order to raise the standard of living of all its inhabitants.

Christophe Jaffrelot, a political science professor in France, wrote in Le Monde that this year's Indian elections are notable for their undemocratic character, saying Mr. Modi is transforming democracy into electoral authoritarianism. The Los Angeles Times asked: Is Narendra Modis India still a democracy? In an article titled Changing India is Almost Complete, Michael Kugelman wrote in Time magazine: “Modiera's actions are highly controversial because of the secular traditions enshrined in India's Constitution and its resilient democracy. But . it has far too many supporters to be called a total trampling on the public will. It may be the tyranny of the majority, but it is also something that benefits from a public mandate. Aijaz Hussain and Sheikh Saaliq wrote in the Washington Post: A decade in power and about to get five more years, the Modi government is reversing India's decades-long commitment to multi-party democracy and laicity. All Indian institutions are suspect in their eyes, civil liberties are under attack. Peaceful protests were forcefully suppressed.

A once free and diverse press is under threat. Violence against the Muslim minority is on the rise. And the country's judiciary is increasingly aligning itself with the executive branch. Every democracy has its flaws. But one wonders whether Western media would have been as critical of Indian democracy and its electoral process if opinion polls had not predicted such an emphatic victory for the BJP alliance. They apparently believe in the opposition's democracy-in-danger campaign. After the collapse of the Soviet empire, when Francis Fukuyama wrote his essay End of History arguing that Western political, economic, and social systems were the culmination of humanity's socio-cultural evolution, the West expected everyone to countries that they follow their unique model.

To measure this convergence, they then began to design a series of arbitrary indices on freedom, human rights, religious freedom and even human happiness, modeled on their values. This is how they wanted to maintain control in a multipolar and postcolonial world. When countries like China and India began to chart their own independent course by challenging their values, they began to vilify them. Today, with a small population, low productivity and the prospect of a wider economic recession, the West faces an uncertain future, while India is growing. A booming India, like a booming China, refuses to adhere to the Western development model and values. She is now becoming increasingly assertive, even confrontational and combative, almost adopting the Chinese diplomatic approach of the wolf warrior. The West wants Indian democracy to be under its continued vigilance and control, and whichever alliance comes to power after the elections is unlikely to allow this.

(The writer is a commentator, author and academic. Views expressed are personal)