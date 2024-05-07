Judge warns Trump of prison time after finding him in contempt for violating silence order





NEW YORK — Former President Trump's secret judge found that he violated a gag order a tenth time, giving Trump his starkest warning that future violations could result in prison time.

Judge Juan Merchan on Monday ordered Trump to pay $1,000 for attacking jurors during his historic criminal trial, just days after the judge ruled on an earlier series of silence order violations.

“Defendant is hereby put on notice that if appropriate and justified, any future violations of his lawful orders will be punishable by incarceration,” Merchan wrote.

But the judge gave Trump a partial victory, finding that prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump violated his silence order in three other statements.

The gag order prohibits Trump from hurling insults at witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, court staff or the judge's family. That doesn't stop him from attacking the judge himself or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).

Trump blasted the restrictions, saying they violated his First Amendment rights to respond to political attacks, as the presumptive Republican nominee becomes the first former US president to face a criminal trial.

The judge has now concluded that Trump violated his silence order ten times and must pay $1,000 for each violation. Prosecutors had indicated they were not yet seeking a prison sentence to “minimize disruption” to the trial, but in issuing his ruling, the judge made it clear that fines do not work.

The judge told Trump that “the last thing I want to do is put you in jail,” but “ultimately, I have a job to do.”

“Your continued violations constitute a direct attack on the rule of law,” Merchan said.

Unlike the previous round of violations, which included nine articles on Truth Social and the Trump campaign website published through jury selection, the latest round of violations involved the former president's oral comments after the start of the testimony.

Prosecutors targeted Trump's statements in the courthouse hallway, during a campaign stop and during two media interviews.

The judge found that Trump violated his silence order on one of four occasions: during an April 22 interview with conservative channel Real America's Voice, when Trump suggested he couldn't get a trial fair in the deep blue of Manhattan.

“This jury was chosen very quickly: 95% Democrats,” Trump said. “The region is mostly all Democratic. You look at it as a…just a purely Democratic area. It's a very unfair situation, I can tell you that.

Several judges rejected those arguments, refusing to grant the former president a change of venue or a postponement of the trial, and Merchan warned most forcefully against intimidating jurors in his efforts to quell the remarks. incendiaries of the former president.

“The implication is that it’s not a fair jury,” Merchan said at last week’s hearing, sounding annoyed. “That’s the implication that was given to anyone who heard that comment.”

Prosecutor Chris Conroy argued during the hearing that any remarks Trump made about the jury put the trial in jeopardy.

“He was out in the media and he used his platform to criticize the jury seated in this case,” Conroy said. “No deduction is necessary. …Speaking of the jury, it puts…the process in danger.

But the judge did not hold Trump in contempt Monday for three other alleged violations targeting two of the state's key witnesses: former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and former Trump fixer Michael Cohen.

The former president told reporters at the courthouse on April 22 that Cohen “wasn't very good in a lot of ways in terms of representation,” and a day later ridiculed his former personal attorney as of “convicted liar” with “no credibility whatsoever” in an interview with 6ABC Philadelphia.

Trump's lawyers complained that Cohen repeatedly attacked Trump on social media, arguing that the former president was only responding to political attacks. Merchan agreed with Trump, ruling that he could not conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump's statements “were not protected political speech made in response to Michael Cohen's political attacks.”

As for Pecker, Trump remarked on April 25 that the witness — who was scheduled to take the stand hours later — was a “nice guy.” Prosecutors said the comment came with an unspoken warning.

“This is a message to Pecker: Be kind,” prosecutor Chris Conroy said when he first raised the issue.

But the judge was less convinced, writing Monday that he could not conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the statement “constituted a veiled threat.”

“Of course, this Court understands the People's argument with respect to this exhibit and agrees that often seemingly innocuous, or even complimentary, words and expressions may actually hide a more nefarious purpose, such as to threaten, harass, or intimidate ” Merchan wrote. in his decision.

“However, context, facial expressions, emphasis and even cadence are essential in achieving such determination.”

Trump has appealed the hush order, arguing that it violates his First Amendment rights, but it remains in effect for now. His lawyers say he is not “willfully” violating the order.

In objecting to the order Thursday, Trump's lawyers cited remarks made by President Biden at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, during which the president jokingly lamented that Trump had recently faces “stormy weather” – a reference to Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress. paid money for silence at the center of the affair.

“Judge, last weekend, President Trump's rival, President Biden, said in a public forum: He talked about this trial and he talked about a witness who will be present in this trial,” said Trump lawyer Todd Blanche. “He made fun of President Trump.”

Trump's lawyer argued that the former president could not respond to Biden's attacks “in the way he would like” because of the gag order on his speech.

“He’s running for president,” Blanche said. “He should be able to talk.”

But Merchan countered that silence does not cover the remarks Biden made.

“He's certainly allowed to respond to something President Biden says,” Merchan said.

The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in the New York criminal trial, which centers on a hush money deal with an adult film actress before the 2016 election to to conceal an alleged affair. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

Updated at 10:06 a.m. EDT

