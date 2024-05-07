Xi Jinping visits a Sinosceptic Europe

Chinese President Xi Jinping received a warm welcome during his visit to Europe in March 2019. The Chinese leader began his trip in Rome, where he was celebrated when Italy became the first G7 member to join the China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. Initiative (BRI).

In France, President Emmanuel Macron organized a mini-summit, inviting the German chancellor – China's most important European trading partner – and the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, to jointly meet with Xi. While Macron pushed the new EU strategy favoring multilateral relations rather than strictly bilateral ones, French businessmen have also signed 40 billion dollars in contractsnotably for the purchase of 300 Airbus airliners.

Those were the times. Chinese investment in Europe has reached 150 billion euros, as national governments are keen to boost domestic growth. European companies were lining up to enter the Chinese market and EU-China trade exceeded 500 billion euros per year, with the balance heavily in favor of China. Faced with diplomatic slaps from President Donald Trump, European leaders were studying ways to defend themselves against the world's second largest economy. Among the EU's new members in Central and Eastern Europe, China has successfully sponsored a partnership that has grown to become 17 states by 2019.

Five years later, the expectation of “win-win” cooperation has been replaced by what might be called “sinosceptism.” Domestic and international changes have created a much colder European environment, one that Xi will only discreetly sample during this visit.

On a global scale, the effects of Covid, exacerbated by the draconian lockdowns imposed by China, have slowed down international trade and contacts between Europe and China. At the same time, a greater Chinese presence in Europe has boosted businesses, and the EU, to complain about “imbalances”, unfair commercial practices and discriminatory treatment of investors. A comprehensive investment treaty between the EU and China, designed to resolve these issues, was painstakingly negotiated and then sunk by the European Parliament in 2021. The United Kingdom – one of China's main partners – left the EU the same year. Beijing's efforts in Eastern Europe collapsedwith the exception of good relations with Hungary.

Domestic changes have also had a significant impact. Taking power in Italy in 2022, the new government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has abandoned its cool towards Europe and reinforced a sinosceptic tendency started under his predecessor, Mario Draghi. Rome has repeatedly blocked Chinese investments in key industries and withdrew from the BRI at the end of 2023. The Meloni government strongly supports US views on freedom of the seas in the South Pacific and supports this with plans to deploy an aircraft carrier in the region. Xi will not visit Italy on this trip, instead stopping in China-friendly Hungary and Serbia.

At the supranational level, a changing of the guard in Brussels has given rise to leaders eager to realize the EU's strategic vision of China as a “country”.systemic rival.” Brussels has undertaken several investigations Chinese subsidies or other unfair practices supporting the export of electric vehicles, solar panels and medical devices to Europe.

In the United States, Trump's defeat allowed the Biden administration, decidedly more pro-Europe, to be a partner for mutual concessions on trade And plans for greater transatlantic cooperation on issues related to the dangers of high technology and investment controls. European and American leaders face tough election times, and the desire to be “tough on China” is creating a very different environment than Xi experienced five years ago.

This change comes at a bad time for the Chinese leader. Low growth rates, depressed prices and now wary foreign investor community undermining Beijing's ability to continue providing a better life for its citizens. The dilemma for Xi is how to maintain the growth of previous years without provoking trade wars with his global rivals. Currently, China is experiencing both industrial overproduction and human underproduction. The country's birth rate is well below replacement levels, but it has yet to summon the necessary – and expensive – forces. policy changes.

These dynamics underpin Xi’s use of nationalism as a substitute for growing prosperity; China's assertive territorialism in the South China Sea and the new campaign against Taiwan are both raising concerns in Europe.

But the most acute problem for Europeans is China's position regarding Russia's war in Ukraine. Despite its claims to be a defender of the less powerful, Beijing has echoed Moscow's justification for the war, placing blame on the United States and NATO. Asserting his neutrality, Xi has done little to hasten the end of the war. On the contrary, China has become the main buyer of oil and gas that Russia cannot sell elsewhere and supplies technology and manufactured and consumer products. goods to Russia. The most worrying is the trade in machine tools, microelectronics and drones which, according to American intelligencemake Russia's war effort possible.

EU leaders have been frank about their disappointment with China's position and urges Xi to play a more active role in ending the war. Public attitudes towards China in Europe have evolved dramatically. decidedly negative direction since Xi's last visit, a trend that has strengthened as European citizens experience fuel cuts to their homes and businesses due to sanctions against Russia.

Major advances are unlikely in such an environment. EU-China summits in the past have given rise to “frank” and “frank” discussions as well as some not-so-oblique criticism. In 2022, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell labeled it is “a dialogue of the deaf”. At this stage, the factors that link Europe to the United States and China to Russia only seem modifiable at the margins.

But margins matter. Trade and investment issues, although delicate and closely linked to domestic politics, are often the softest. Promises can be made, “gentlemen's contracts” signed to avoid harming mutual trade and trust. Joint committees – of which the EU and China already have a large number – can prepare to study issues such as equal access for foreign investment.

Such small steps may not make headlines like Italy's joining the BRI five years ago, but in today's Sinosceptic environment they could be useful and welcome.

Ronald H. Linden is a retired professor of political science and director of European studies at the University of Pittsburgh.