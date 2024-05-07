



ANALYSIS President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are attempting to create new battleground states, a sign that the general election outcome could rival Saturday's photo finish in the Kentucky Derby. But such efforts risk failing, experts say.

Each of the presumptive presidential candidates attacks the skills and policy ideas of the others, using official events and courthouse speeches to do so. And both are trying to expand the list of swing states, even though experts, history and polls suggest the odds are great as they scramble to muster the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win in November.

Biden campaign aides have argued for weeks that the president could turn North Carolina and Florida blue, saying both are in play despite Trump's poll numbers there.

On Sunday, Jason Miller, a senior Trump aide, tweeted this: At a private donor retreat, Trump's team said Minnesota and Virginia were in play, referencing comments Trump reportedly made at from a GOP rally in Florida.

Ford O'Connell, a Florida-based Republican political strategist, said in a telephone interview Monday that any presidential candidate will always want to try to expand the electoral map by any means possible.

He added that Trump's predictions for the weekend shouldn't come as much of a surprise, especially since the candidate, in this case, was talking to his wealthiest donors.

Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia said Monday that he could see the value in trying to expand the map, but added: “Although I really only believe states like Florida, Minnesota and Virginia are in play if the candidate who won each state in 2020 feels obligated to commit significant resources to defending them.

This means that if the winner in each of these states resists the urge to take the bait, they are unlikely to become real battlegrounds, according to Kondik. It's also unclear how much the 2020 loser is spending in those states, he added in an email, especially in a state like Florida, you really have to spend big to reach all media markets.

Republican candidates have won Florida in four of the last six general elections, including Trump's in 2016 and 2020. North Carolina has been in the GOP column in 10 of the last 12 presidential elections.

The last Republican to take Minnesota was Richard M. Nixon in 1972, with Virginia having recently flipped to the Democrats in the last four elections after Republicans had won the state in the previous 10 cycles.

Minnesota could only be in play on a very good night for Trump. It is more educated than any other Rust Belt state, James Black, a Liberty University researcher, wrote on X. On the other hand, Trump would win Maine before flipping Virginia. That won't happen even on a good night, as 2016 showed us.

O'Connell agreed that Virginia is Trump's best option.

While Virginia has a Republican governor and the party is doing quite well in the state legislature, Northern Virginia is more problematic, he said. As the federal government grows, so does the Democrats' advantage. If Democratic turnout is significantly depressed there, it is conceivable that Trump will win the state. But, given the economic and uncommitted frustrations there, Minnesota is much more likely.

Trump's team is betting that the uncommitted movement, angry at Biden for his inability or refusal to pressure Israel to ease its military response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, could do lower Biden's final vote total enough to cause what would be a major upset.

If Biden wins Florida or Trump wins Minnesota, it will likely be part of a broader national victory for one or the other, Kondik said.

Some analysts said the same thing about the Biden campaign targeting North Carolina, where Biden spent Thursday of last week, and Florida.

As he has during his stops in other battlegrounds and other potentially decisive states, Biden told supporters last week in Wilmington, North Carolina, that Trump and congressional Republicans hadn't done much to improve their lives.

Listen, my predecessor and [his] MAGA's Republican allies have a very different view. All Republicans voted against the American Rescue Plan, Biden said as an audience member shouted, “Shame on them!”

Biden continued: This provides hundreds of millions of dollars to provide clean water to all North Carolina schools. The vast majority of them also voted against the infrastructure law.

Trump used campaign rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan last week, as well as recent remarks in the hallways outside his hush money criminal trial in New York, to paint the outgoing president as incompetent, the leader of a corruption conspiracy against all things Trump and too mentally and physically fragile for the job. The challenger also criticized Biden's push for electric vehicles in Michigan's auto industry stronghold, saying the policy would hamper the state's job market and economy.

He loses the elections

Kondik felt that North Carolina probably belongs in a different category because it was decided by such a small margin in 2020 that it was one of the key battleground states. Trump led Biden in the Tar Heel State in 2020, 49.9% to 48.6%.

One of the main reasons Biden was in North Carolina's New Hanover County last week: There would likely be no path back to the White House for Trump if he lost the state.

In this iteration of the Electoral College map, North Carolina will still be in play. Now, Republican candidates have generally done enough to prevail, O'Connell said. There is no reason to believe that Trump will not be victorious again. If Trump loses North Carolina, he will lose the election.

With many polls conducted in recent weeks in battlegrounds and possible battleground states within the margin of error, Biden and Trump are the political equivalents of Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone, the thoroughbred horses who finished first and second in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

However, with less than six months until Election Day, the final race is still several stages away.

