Such creativity in the middle of election season,” PM Modi reacts to viral meme showing him dancing; Internet users say the Prime Minister is the coolest

As a meme showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi dancing to a popular Bengali number goes viral, he retweets it saying: Such creativity in the middle of an election season.

The meme showed the Prime Minister dancing to the tune of a popular Bengali film song – Paglu dance and it was captioned as, “I'm posting this video because I know 'THE DICTATOR' won't get me arrested for that”.

The Prime Minister retweeted the same message: “Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in the middle of an election season is truly a delight! »

Netizens reacted to the tweet saying that the community Meme ka full samarthan Modi Ji

One said: “You are the coolest Prime Minister India has had, Mr Modi. While another posted: Now the public should decide who really is a dictator!

Another similar article reads: Difference between a dictator and a democrat. Democrat arrests people for sharing meme. A dictator likes a meme about himself.

Last week, a similar meme of Mamata Banerjee went viral where she was seen dancing to her own speech. The West Bengal Chief Minister took offense and then the Kolkata Police were seen registering a complaint.

Reacting to the meme, Kolkata Police said: You are requested to immediately disclose your identity, including your name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you will be liable to legal action under 42 CrPC.”

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 and the second phase concluded on April 26.

The next two phases will take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Published: 07 May 2024, 06:40 IST

