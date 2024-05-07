Details of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Budapest revealed





Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary this week is of historic significance and will significantly contribute to the strengthening of Hungary, the development of bilateral economic and trade relations and, hopefully, the success of peace efforts, Peter said Szijjrt, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade. trade, said Monday in Budapest. Responding to a question during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Szijjrt said that, at the head of a large delegation, President Xi Jinping will visit only two EU member states: Hungary and France. Members of Xi's delegation include Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Finance Minister Lan Foan, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, as well as Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and Yu Jianhua, director of the General Administration of Customs. . One of the main topics of the Chinese president's talks will be the development of bilateral economic cooperation, Szijjrt said, noting that China brought the most FDI to Hungary in 2020 and 2023. Thanks in part to these investments, said – he declared, Hungary now ranks among the world pioneers of the “technological revolution of the automobile industry”. He said negotiations were underway with major Chinese companies on new investments, while calling it “fake news” that Chinese President Xi Jinping's agenda included a visit to the town of Pecs. Szijjrt said that During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, 16 agreements will be signed while two others will be under consultation. He highlighted a planned agreement on possible infrastructure improvements linked to China's Belt and Road initiative. The minister stressed the importance of a bilateral partnership covering the entire nuclear energy spectrum. He added that it was hoped that further progress would also be made in bilateral trade relations by expanding opportunities for exporting high-quality Hungarian agricultural products to China. Strengthening tourism links will also be on the agenda, which Szijjrt said could be greatly facilitated by the fact that Hungary holds the all-time record in the region with 19 weekly direct flights to China starting in July. He said, “We also want the visa waiver granted to Hungarian citizens to remain in force for a longer period. » The war in Ukraine and the peace plan prepared by China will also be high on the negotiating agenda, Szijjrt said, adding that Hungary welcomed the peace plan “firstly because it exists and also because it concerns peace. “China is undoubtedly one of the strongest states in the pro-peace camp that continually emphasizes the importance of peace. » » said Szijjrt. “There is complete consensus between us on this issue, which is why the possibility of creating peace will be an important topic on the negotiating agenda.” As we wrote earlier, the Chinese would build their own highway between Budapest airport and the city center, details HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynewshungary.com/details-of-chinese-president-xi-jinpings-visit-to-budapest-revealed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos