Donald Trump calls Joe Biden weak on anti-Semitism, ignoring his own rhetoric





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump is accusing Joe Biden of offering a weak response to anti-Semitism, using clashes on college campuses over the war in Gaza as a campaign issue. But Trump's attacks ignore his own long history of rhetoric that invokes the language of Nazi Germany and plays into stereotypes about Jews and politics.

The latest example came this weekend, when Trump accusing the White House of playing a role in his multiple state and federal criminal prosecutions told Republican donors gathered for a private retreat at his resort of Florida that Biden was running a Gestapo administration, referring to secrecy. police force of Nazi Germany.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, called it a deliberate tactic to attack Biden and distract from his own record.

This is entirely consistent with his long history of offensive and irresponsible comments toward the Jewish community, including the normalization of anti-Semitism, Spitalnick said.

Biden's campaign called it despicable and an attack on law enforcement.

Trump's attempts to claim a moral high ground against anti-Semitism come as the Democratic president faces intense divisions from the war between Israel and Hamas and unrest stemming from protests. Trump and other Republicans have seized on the disruptions on college campuses, which have at times been violent, as a sign of weakness on the part of Biden and the Democrats. It's also the latest example of Trump's hackneyed tactic of repackaging censure he received and imprinting it on his opponents.

As pro-Palestinian protests have erupted on college campuses, some people have reported anti-Semitic chants and messages at and near the protests, and some Jewish students have reported feeling unsafe on campus. The Trump campaign released a video Monday on Yom Hashoah, Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, that aimed to contrast the 2024 presidential candidates' responses to anti-Semitism.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

The video shows footage of Trump visiting Israel and speeches he gave, pledging to stand with the Jewish people and fight anti-Semitism, while also showing footage of campus protests and clips of Biden responding to protesters unhappy with his administration's support for Israel in its war against Hamas. .

One of the clips shows Biden saying, “They're right,” but does not include the next sentence in which Biden says, “We need to provide a lot more care to Gaza.”

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, criticized Biden for taking weeks to address the Biden campus protests and for not condemning what she described as pro-Hamas and pro-genocide crowds. , saying the sad truth is that he needs their votes.

American Jews and Jewish leaders around the world recognize that President Trump has done more for them and for the State of Israel than any president in history, Leavitt also said Monday.

Trump also spoke about the protests as he arrived in court Monday for his trial in a hush money case. Noting that Columbia University canceled its main commencement ceremony after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests, Trump said that should not happen. He also claimed that many protesters were supported by Biden donors.

Ok, are you listening to Israel? I hope you are listening, Israel. I hope you get smart, Trump said.

Biden has said he condemns anti-Semitic protests and last week he broke days of silence and called for order after some schools forcibly removed protesters, leading to clashes.

James Singer, a Biden campaign spokesman, said Biden opposes anti-Semitism, but Trump does not.

Trump has praised neo-Nazis, dined with neo-Nazis, echoed neo-Nazi rhetoric and reportedly praised the accomplishments of Adolf Hitler, Singer said in a statement. He cannot rule us, so he seeks to divide us with the oldest ideas of hatred, anger, vengeance and retribution.

Afterwards, white nationalists chanting against Jews will not replace us! During a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 and clashes with anti-racism protesters, Trump drew some of his fiercest reactions as president when he said there were very good people , on both sides.

Last week, Trump downplayed Charlottesville, saying the deadly rally was nothing compared to ongoing pro-Palestinian protests on campuses.

Shortly after launching his third White House campaign in 2022, Trump was widely condemned for dining at his Mar-a-Lago club with a white nationalist Holocaust denier and the rapper Ye, formerly known as the name of Kanye West, shortly after weeks. anti-Semitic comments.

He was criticized during his third White House campaign for using language echoing that used by Adolf Hitler to assert that immigrants entering the United States illegally are poisoning our country's blood and called his opponents vermin .

Trump has also been accused of promoting anti-Semitic tropes, suggesting that Jews who vote for Democrats hate Israel and hate their religion are very disloyal to Israel. Critics said the comments speak to the loss of dual loyalty, accusing Jews of being more loyal to their religion than to their country.

After Trump's reference to the Gestapo this weekend, Jonathan Sarna, a professor of American Jewish history at Brandeis University, said comparisons to the Nazis carried great dangers.

Not only is it historically incorrect, it is morally offensive, Sarna said. The problem is seeking to associate what you don't like with the most evil forces, ignoring all the crucial differences. At this point we forget what the Holocaust actually was.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

