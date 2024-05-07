“Odisha needs a CM who…”: PM Modi takes digs at Naveen Patnaik | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, the day the results of the assembly elections are announced.

At his first election rally in Odisha, the Prime Minister urged people to give the BJP a chance Odisha the number one state in the country.

In what appeared to be a veiled dig at the BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik said PM Modi, “Odisha needs a CM who understands Odia language and culture.”

He claimed that Odisha did not benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana because “the BJD government did not implement it” in the state. The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Center had provided Rs 10,000 crore under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme to Odisha, but the BJD dispensation failed to utilize the funds properly.

The Prime Minister highlighted Odisha's fertile lands, mineral resources and coastlines, but stressed that the population remains poor. He said, “We have released a visionary manifesto for Odisha, promising jobs for youth and women and health facilities for the elderly. The BJP does what it says. »

PM Modi invited the people to the BJP CM's inauguration ceremony on June 10, promising to implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana on the same day. He appealed to the people to allow the BJP to serve the state for once, thereby ensuring that Odisha becomes the number one state in the next five years.

The Prime Minister attributed Odisha's backwardness to the “rampant plunder” of the Congress, which ruled the state for 50 years, and the BJD, which was in power for 25 years. He described the BJD as “sinking”, the Congress as a “spent force” and the BJP as the “only ray of hope” for the people.

BJD announces date for swearing-in ceremony

Responding to PM Modi's claims, senior BJD leader and close aide of Naveen Patnaik VK Pandian posted a video on social media. In the video, Pandian can be seen questioning the chief minister over the BJP's claims that it will ensure power in Odisha.

In response, the 77-year-old BJD chief firmly declared: “The BJP is daydreaming.”

Hours later, Pandian said, “With the blessings of the people, CM Naveen Patnaik will take oath as CM for the sixth term on June 9. The swearing-in ceremony will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on June 9. “

