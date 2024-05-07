Trump promises to deport all undocumented immigrants, resurrecting a strategy from the 1950s, but it didn't work then and is less likely to work today.





While campaigning in Iowa last September, former President Donald Trump made a promise to voters if re-elected: Following the Eisenhower model, we will conduct the largest domestic deportation operation in the world. American history, he said. Trump, who made a similar pledge during his first presidential campaign, recently reiterated the promise at rallies across the country.

Trump was referring to Operation Wetback, a military-style campaign launched by the Eisenhower administration in the summer of 1954 to end illegal immigration by deporting hundreds of thousands of Mexicans. Wetback was an ethnic slur widely used against Mexicans who illegally crossed the Rio Grande, the river that divides Mexico and the United States.

Trump says he can replicate Operation Wetback on a much larger scale by creating temporary immigration detention centers and relying on local, state and federal authorities, including National Guard troops, to deport the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the United States.

As a migration expert, I find Trump's proposal both worrying and misleading. In addition to playing on unfounded and dehumanizing fears of an immigrant invasion, it misrepresents the context and impact of Eisenhower's policies while ignoring the significantly changed landscape of American immigration today.

Border Patrol agents follow footprints in the desert along the California-Mexico border in August 1950. Associated Press Operation Wetback

In May 1954, United States Attorney General Harold Brownell appointed Joseph Swing, a retired general, to head the Immigration and Naturalization Service, or INS, as part of a special program to apprehend and illegally expelling foreigners from areas along the southern border. Until 2003, the INS was responsible for immigration and border enforcement, now managed by several federal agencies, including Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Swing intensified a decade-old practice of using special forces staffed by INS agents who could be quickly deployed where needed in order to locate and deport undocumented workers. The operation began in California and then expanded to Arizona and Texas. INS agents set up roadblocks and raided fields, factories, neighborhoods, and bars where immigrants worked or socialized. The INS also built a large wire security camp, according to the Los Angeles Times, to detain immigrants apprehended in Los Angeles before sending them to the border.

Captured immigrants were placed on hot, overcrowded buses or rickety boats and sent to designated border crossings in Arizona and Texas, where they were forced to return to Mexico. Some found themselves stranded in the Mexican desert, just across the border. In one incident, 88 migrants died of sunstroke before the Red Cross arrived with water and medical care. Others were delivered to Mexican authorities, who loaded them onto trains bound for Mexico.

By mid-August, INS agents had deported more than 100,000 immigrants throughout the southwestern United States. Fearing arrest, thousands more are believed to have fled to Mexico on their own. Most of these immigrants were young Mexicans, but the INS also targeted families, expelling nearly 9,000 family members, including children, from the Rio Grande Valley in August. There is also evidence that US citizens have been caught up in INS raids.

Operation Wetback ended operations a few months later and Swing declared in January 1955 that the days of Wetback were over. The INS disbanded its mobile special forces, and expulsions of undocumented immigrants plummeted over the next decade.

Not just a question of expulsion

Operation Wetback made headlines and disrupted countless lives, but it was more appearance than substance when it came to deportation.

The governments' claims that they expelled more than a million Mexicans during the summer of 1954 do not stand up to scrutiny. The 1.1 million figure was for the entire fiscal year, which ended in June 1954, and a significant portion of these apprehensions consisted of repeated arrests, sometimes in a single day. Furthermore, more than 97% of these evictions took place without a formal eviction order. Instead, migrants agreed, or were forced, to leave the country after being apprehended.

Despite Trump's rhetoric denouncing an invasion of the United States-Mexico border, the main goal of Operation Wetback was not to deport Mexican immigrants, but rather to scare American farmers, by especially in Texas, so that they can hire them legally.

This tactic largely worked. A crucial, but often overlooked, detail about Operation Wetback is that it occurred at the same time as the Bracero Program, a massive guest worker program between the United States and Mexico. Between 1942 and 1964, U.S. employers awarded more than 4.6 million short-term contracts to more than 400,000 Mexican farm workers. Nearly three-quarters of these contracts were awarded between 1955 and 1964 after Operation Wetback led by the INS.

It is unlikely that Operation Wetback would have resulted in a dramatic decline in illegal immigration if Mexican workers had not had a legal opportunity to enter the United States. As one immigrant caught in Operation Wetback noted, I will return legally, if possible. Otherwise, I will cross again.

The INS explicitly recognized the link between the Bracero program and the decline of illegal immigration in a 1958 report, stating that if a restriction were placed on the number of braceros allowed into the United States, we can expect a sharp increase in the number of braceros. number of foreigners entering the United States illegally.

It is no coincidence that the lull in the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally after Operation Wetback did not last after the end of the Bracero program in 1964. Mexicans still had strong incentives to emigrate, but they now had to do so without a visa or employment contract. , contributing to a steady increase in border apprehensions after 1965, which topped one million in 1976 and reached nearly 2 million in 2000.

Mexican farm workers are seen in California in 1943. Farm Security Administration – Bureau of War Information Photograph Collection (Library of Congress) Real Lessons

If he were to win the presidency again, Trump would have the legal authority to deport undocumented immigrants, but the logistical, political, and legal hurdles to doing so quickly and en masse are even greater today than they were. were in the 1950s.

First, most undocumented immigrants now live in cities, where immigration raids are more difficult to carry out. The INS learned this lesson when Operation Wetback moved from the largely rural Southwest to the urban areas of the Midwest and Pacific Northwest in September 1954. Despite transferring hundreds of agents to These locations and the use of similar tactics, INS agents produced far fewer arrests as they struggled to find and detain immigrants.

Second, the undocumented U.S. population is much more dispersed and diverse than in the 1950s. Today, Mexicans are no longer in the majority and nearly half of undocumented immigrants live outside the six major immigration hubs of California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

Third, most undocumented immigrants in the United States did not sneak across the border. An estimated 42% entered the country legally but overstayed their visa illegally. An additional 17% applied for and received short-term legal status that protects them from immediate deportation.

Finally, mass deportations are likely to arouse broader resistance today than in the 1950s. Once fiercely opposed to illegal immigration, most Mexican-American unions and organizations now fall into the pro-immigration camp. . Likewise, the Mexican government, which contributed to Operation Wetback, is unlikely to authorize the expulsion of large numbers of non-Mexicans to its territory without the proper documentation.

Trump has not supported giving undocumented immigrants a legal alternative, meaning migrants will continue to find ways to cross the border illegally.

