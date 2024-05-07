Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, also known as the richest person in the world, and his daughter Delphine Arnault, CEO of the LVMH Christian Dior Couture brand, were among the sixty business executives invited.

Presence of senior Arnault officials highlights point of bilateral trade friction (Beijing) commercial investigation to exports of European brandy to China, most of which consists of French cognac, including LVMH's Hennessy brand.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a toast at a state dinner in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Elysée Palace in Paris on Monday. Photo: AP

Earlier on Monday, Macron gave Xi two bottles of Cognac, a Hennessy of Amboise.

Xi's gifts to the French president included French-language books published in China as well as a painting.

At the start of the dinner, Xi told the assembled French and Chinese guests that the two countries are special friends, enjoying special relations between world powers.

Important representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, China and France have always appreciated and attracted each other. Confucius' ideas deeply influenced Voltaire and others, and inspired the French Enlightenment, he said.

Xi also called on the two countries to join efforts to address growing global challenges related to the war in Ukraine, chaos in the Middle East and a slowdown in the global economy, and to strengthen communication and coordination on major international issues.

This is Xi's third visit to France since taking office as president in 2013 and his first visit to Europe in five years. On Tuesday, Macron will welcome Xi to the Pyrenees, the mountainous region dear to the French president as the birthplace of his maternal grandmother.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a toast at Monday's official state dinner at the Frances Elysée Palace. Photo: AFP

Observers have long looked to state dinners for clues to understanding the relationships between countries and their leaders.

In 2019, Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron honored Xi and Peng with a state dinner at the Élysée Palace attended by more than 200 guests from the fields of politics, business and culture.

Gong, the Chinese actress, sat across from the French first lady, who was seated next to Xi.

The menu for the 2019 dinner has not been made public, but according to the newspaper Le Figaro, four chefs under the direction of chef de lyse Guillaume Gomez participated in the preparation, and at least four kinds of cheese were served: Munster, Roquefort, Camembert and a Comt.

Christelle Lorho, one of the country's leading cheese experts, told the newspaper that the decision was to represent all of France!.

Before the more formal state dinner at the lyse, the Macrons hosted a small welcome party for Xi and Peng at Villa Kerylos, a Greek Revival-style house on the shores of the Mediterranean near the town of Nice, Xi's first stop on this trip.

According to Le Figaro, the two couples enjoyed Mediterranean cuisine prepared by local chef Christophe Bacquié.

The menu included crab with sour cream and curd, favouille soup, asparagus from a local farm, zabaglione with olive oil and lemon, and veal from the central Limousin region. South of France.

Wine was also served during the meal, including Pol Roger champagne, Petrus 2002 and a Joseph Drouhin Marquis de Laguiche Montrachet Grand Cru 2011.

This was not the first time Xi was invited to a private dinner by a French leader.

During Xi's first visit to France as Chinese president in 2014, then-French leader François Hollande hosted a private 18-course dinner designed by celebrity chef Alain Ducasse at the Palace of Versailles.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before an official state dinner as part of Xi's two-day state visit to France. Photo: Reuters

According to a menu leaked to the media, Xi was served frog legs with sorrel sauce, guinea fowl pie, crayfish ravioli, turbot with black truffles, lobster and lamb.

According to the news portal thelocal.fr, the meal lasted more than two hours and included glasses of the country's best wines and champagnes.

Before the dinner, Hollande also invited Xi and Peng, a Chinese folk singer, to a private concert at the Royal Opera House featuring traditional and contemporary Chinese music and famous French tunes.

Gift exchanges are also part of diplomatic protocol. In 2019, Macron presented Xi with a 1,688 copy of An Introduction to the Analects of Confuciuswhich Xi promised to keep in China's national library, according to state broadcaster CGTN.

09:45 How are France's ambitions as a world leader reflected in Sino-American relations? How are France's ambitions as a world leader reflected in Sino-American relations?

The details of dinners and state visits are not only a demonstration of goodwill and hospitality, but often have cultural or historical significance.

In 2014, as diplomats in Beijing and Paris prepared for Xi's visit, Lyse Palace repeatedly emphasized that no white bouquet would be presented at the state dinner because that color is associated with death and to grief in Asian cultures.

According to Le Figaro, Beijing chose Lyon, France's second largest city, as the first stop on its 2014 trip because several leaders Communist Party figures including Zhou Enlai And Deng Xiaoping had studied there at the beginning of the 20th century.

Additional reporting by Finbarr Bermingham and Robert Delaney.