BJP CM to take oath in Odisha on June 10: PM Narendra Modi | News Bhubaneshwar







Today is May 6th. The BJP will reveal the name of its CM candidate on June 6. June 10 A BJP CM will take the oath. I came here to invite you all to participate in the oath ceremony to take over the BJP government, he said at a public meeting.

The Prime Minister said: “In Odisha, BJD it's like the setting sun. Congress has passed. People are optimistic about the BJP. The BJP came with the hope of a new dawn.

Modi assured the people of Odisha that the BJP CM will be someone who deeply understands and takes pride in Odia culture, someone who lives and breathes it. Stating that June 4 is the expiry date of BJD on which votes will be counted, the Prime Minister said that the formation of a BJP government is necessary for Odisha to develop first. Give us five years, I will ensure that Odisha becomes the number one state in India, he said.

Criticizing the BJD government here for doing enough, Modi said Delhi is sending money. Either BJD Sarakar is not implementing the scheme or he is putting his own sticker on it.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to vote in large numbers, emphasizing that their votes were in favor of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ending 500 years of wait.

Modi asked the people who built the Ram temple and conjured up the answer that it was him. Modi said: Your answer is wrong. Modi ne nehin, aap ki ek vote ne banaya. (Not Modi, your only voice, built the Ram temple). This is the power of your one vote and the end of 500 years of waiting.

