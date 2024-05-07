Jurors in Trump trial hear witness linking president to payment





After two weeks of captivating jurors with stories of sex and scandal, prosecutors on Monday delved into documents at the heart of Donald J. Trump's criminal trial, a watershed in the case that took place on the same day that the judge held Mr. Trump in custody. contempt and threatened him with prison.

After the judge chastised Mr. Trump for violating a silence order and launching a direct attack on the rule of law, prosecutors gave jurors their first look at the 34 records they claim he falsified to hide a payment infamous.

Mr. Trump made the payment to his longtime fixer, Michael D. Cohen, by reimbursing him $130,000 in hush money to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, according to prosecutors. Before Mr. Trump reimbursed Mr. Cohen, prosecutors say, he orchestrated a scheme to falsify the records.

Mr. Trump, the first American president to face prosecution, is on trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records, one for each document: 11 checks made out to Mr. Cohen, 11 invoices from Mr. Cohen and 12 entries in Mr. Trump's general accounts. register. Invoices and ledger entries claimed that Mr. Cohen had been reimbursed for legal fees arising from a representation retainer.

But prosecutors say the alleged expenses and service contract were works of fiction. And they used veterans of Mr. Trump's accounting department against him, calling on former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney and his accounts payable supervisor, Deborah Tarasoff, to guide jurors through the cases.

Although Mr. McConney said he did not know the true nature of the payments made to Mr. Cohen, he supported the prosecution's contention that the records were dubious.

When a prosecutor, Matthew Colangelo, asked Mr. McConney if he had ever seen a retainer agreement, he said no. And when asked if he sent the bill to the company's legal department, as was common at the Trump Organization, he responded with one word: No.

Mr. McConney also told jurors that much of Mr. Cohen's money came from Mr. Trump's personal bank account. The company sent nine of the checks to the White House for Mr. Trump to sign, Mr. McConney said.

Her testimony marked a turning point in the prosecution's case, as it oscillated between lurid details about the purchase and burying of sex scandals during the 2016 presidential campaign, with Ms. Daniels recounting her story of trysts with Mr. . Trump and the records that the former president is accused of tampering with.

Both phases of the case, the captivating sordidness and the mind-numbing files, are essential to proving the charges. New York law requires prosecutors to demonstrate that Mr. Trump falsified records to cover up another crime. In this case, what the prosecution alleges was a plot to influence the election by withholding damaging information from voters.

Mr. McConney spoke after the judge found Mr. Trump in contempt of court a second time and threatened him with prison if he continued to break the gag order that bars him from attacking jurors.

In a remarkable moment, without the jury present, Judge Juan M. Merchan personally addressed Mr. Trump from the bench, saying that if there were further violations, he could place the former president behind the bars.

Judge Merchan acknowledged that jailing Mr. Trump was the last thing he wanted, but explained that his responsibility was to protect the dignity of the justice system.

The judge said he understood the magnitude of such a decision and that jailing Mr. Trump would only be a last resort. He noted: You are the former president of the United States, and perhaps the next president as well.

As the judge delivered his warning and fined him $1,000, Mr. Trump looked him straight in the eye, blinking but not reacting, and after the remarks ended, the former president shook his head.

The violation for which he was sanctioned on Monday stems from an incident on April 22, when Mr. Trump made disparaging remarks about jurors during a telephone interview with far-right media outlet Real Americas Voice. The jury, he said, was chosen so quickly and was overwhelmingly made up of Democrats, adding, “It’s a very unfair situation.”

Manhattan district attorneys, who brought the case, argued that with this and other remarks, Mr. Trump committed four new violations of the order. But Judge Merchan concluded that only the incident in which Mr. Trump attacked the jury constituted a violation.

The defendant not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy, of these proceedings, but once again raised the specter of fear for the safety of jurors and their loved ones, Judge Merchan wrote in his order.

The order came less than a week after Judge Merchan issued a separate ruling fining Mr. Trump $9,000 for nine prior violations. In that ruling, the judge warned Mr. Trump that continued disobedience could send him to prison.

On Monday, he issued a more explicit and harsher warning, virtually imploring the former president to stop attacking the jury.

The last thing I want to do is put you in jail, Judge Merchan said, quickly adding: But at the end of the day, I have a job to do.

The tension in the room eased once Mr. McConney took the stand, even though his testimony was critical.

Prosecutors say Mr. Trump, Mr. Cohen and Trump Organizations Chief Financial Officer Allen H. Weisselberg hatched a plan to falsify records to conceal the purpose of the reimbursement.

And when the matter reached Mr. McConney, he said, Mr. Weisselberg ordered him to pay Mr. Cohen, who ultimately received $420,000 in 11 checks. That covered the hush money, plus a bonus and additional funds, prosecutors say.

Mr. Colangelo, the prosecutor, explained to Mr. McConney each of Mr. Cohen’s monthly invoices sent to the Trump Organization. The first came by email in February 2017, and Mr. Cohen was direct: In accordance with the service contract, please remit payment, he wrote to Mr. McConney.

Mr. Weisselberg stepped in to approve, emailing Mr. McConney to say he could release the money to Mr. Cohen, per the agreement with Don and Eric. This was a reference to Mr. Trump's adult sons, who took over the company when their father became president.

Mr. McConney then asked Ms. Tarasoff to pay and note the fees in Mr. Trump's ledger as legal fees related to a warrant, the same statements prosecutors say are false.

He explained that the company's accounting software had various descriptions for payments and we were paying a lawyer, so I said put it in the legal fees.

Ms. Tarasoff herself took the stand Monday afternoon to answer questions about the process; his testimony was precise but essential. Along with Ms. Tarasoff, prosecutors introduced checks that Mr. Trump signed with a black Sharpie.

In cross-examination of Mr. McConney and Ms. Tarasoff, Mr. Trump's lawyers sought to emphasize that Trump Organization employees did not know the reason for the reimbursements to Mr. Cohen.

You don't know one way or another, from your perspective, whether Mr. Cohen did any legal work for President Trump in 2017, do you? Emil Bove, a defense attorney, asked Mr. McConney. Mr. McConney admitted that it was not.

But Mr. Colangelo seemed to think that Mr. McConney's ignorance was an asset to the prosecution and not the defense, suggesting that his bosses were operating in secret.

Did you learn that there were matters on which Mr. Weisselberg was keeping you in the dark? he asked Mr. McConney, when he had the opportunity to question him again. Mr. McConney said yes.

Mr. Trump's lawyers also repeatedly sought to put distance between the former president and the actions described in his testimony. Mr. Bove, for example, made Mr. McConney say that he had never discussed accounting software with Mr. Trump.

And in questioning Ms. Tarasoff, another lawyer for Mr. Trump noted that she did not receive direct authorization from Mr. Trump to write the checks he signed, but rather from Mr. McConney, who had been his boss.

Month after month, Mr. Cohen submitted his invoices and got paid. But one month the payment seemed late in arriving, and he followed up with Mr. McConney.

I'll check on it tomorrow, Mr. McConney replied. DJT has to sign a check.

Kate Christobek and Wesley Parnell contributed reporting.

