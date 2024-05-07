Politics
PM Modi votes as India's marathon election heats up
Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted in India's ongoing general election on Tuesday after delivering several inflammatory campaign speeches accused of targeting Muslim minorities.
Turnout so far has declined significantly from the last national poll in 2019, with analysts blaming the widespread expectation that Modi would easily win a third term and warmer-than-average temperatures in the run-up to summer.
Modi emerged from a polling booth early in the morning in the city of Ahmedabad while raising a finger marked with indelible ink, flanked by security personnel and cheered by his supporters.
Voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said on social media platform X, referring to the lower house of India's parliament.
Let us urge everyone to do the same and strengthen our democracy.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win the election convincingly, but since voting began on April 19, Modi has ramped up his rhetoric on India's main religious divide in a bid to rally supporters. voters.
He used public speeches to characterize Muslims as infiltrators and those with more children, drawing condemnation from opposition politicians, who complained to election authorities.
Modi also accused the Congress, the main party in the disparate opposition alliance that competes with him, of planning to reallocate the country's wealth to Muslim households.
This is the first time in a long time that he has been so blunt, said Hartosh Singh Bal, editor-in-chief of the news magazine. Caravan.
I haven't seen him be so directly bigoted, he usually hints at bigotry, he added.
The comments about wealth redistribution target something in the Congressional agenda that simply doesn't exist and is frankly quite unfortunate.
Modi remains wildly popular a decade after coming to power, largely because his government places the country's majority faith at the center of its policies, despite India's officially secular constitution.
In January, the prime minister presided over the inauguration of a grand temple dedicated to the deity Ram, built on the site of a centuries-old mosque razed by Hindu fanatics decades earlier.
The construction of the temple fulfilled a long-standing demand from Hindu activists and was widely celebrated across India, with extensive television coverage and street parties.
Modi's Hindu nationalist policies have in turn made India's Muslim population, which numbers more than 220 million, increasingly anxious about its future in the country.
The Election Commission did not sanction Modi for his remarks, despite its code of conduct prohibiting campaigning on communal sentiments such as religion.
Warm weather
India's elections are being held in seven phases over six weeks to ease the immense logistical burden of organizing the democratic exercise in the world's most populous country.
Much of South Asia was hit by a heatwave last week, which saw several constituencies vote in scorching temperatures.
In the town of Mathura, not far from the Taj Mahal, the temperature topped 41 degrees Celsius on polling day, and election commission figures showed turnout down almost nine points, to 52 percent. compared to five years earlier.
An analysis of participation data published by The Hindu The newspaper concluded that it was too early to determine whether the hot weather had an impact on voter turnout.
But India's weather bureau predicts more heatwaves in May and the Election Commission last month formed a task force to examine the impact of heat and humidity before each round of voting.
High temperatures were forecast at several polling locations on Tuesday, including the states of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
Years of scientific research have shown that climate change is making heat waves longer, more frequent and more intense.
More than 968 million people are eligible to vote in India's elections, with the final round of voting taking place on June 1 and results expected three days later. AFP
