Xi bristles at criticism of China over Ukraine war





Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a two-day visit to France, spoke out strongly against criticism of his country for its close relations with Russia during the Ukraine war, saying we oppose the crisis is used to blame a third country. , smear its image and incite a new cold war. Surrounded by French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he had several talks on Monday, Mr. Xi stiffened while defending China's role, recalling that it was neither at the origin of this crisis nor party to it. this one, nor participant. . The bristling remark appears to be aimed primarily at the United States, which believes that China, in addition to buying huge quantities of Russian oil and gas, continues to help Moscow in the war in Ukraine by providing satellite imagery to forces Russians as well as jet fighter parts, microchips and others. dual-use equipment.

Mr. Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who attended a morning session of talks, pressured Mr. Xi to use his influence over Moscow to end the war. Mr. Xi will host Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in Beijing later this month, but there has been no suggestion other than a general wish for peace that he would ask his all-out ally to stop the war.

The talks in Paris came as Mr Putin again hinted he might be prepared to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. Russia specifically cited Macron's taboo-breaking statement in February that the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine could not be ruled out as the reason for Moscow's decision to hold military exercises to train to the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons or on the battlefield. . Mr. Macron has repeatedly said that he maintains his position on a possible deployment of troops, comments intended, according to him, to create strategic ambiguity. He did not address the issue Monday. Addressing Mr. Xi, the French president said: “Without security for Ukraine, there can be no security for Europe. But he stressed that France was not at war with Russia or its people and was not seeking to overthrow Mr Putin's regime. Mr. Macron added, on the war, that France and China must maintain a close dialogue Earlier in the day, von der Leyen said Beijing should use all its influence over Russia to end its war of aggression against Ukraine. Xi played an important role in de-escalating Russia's reckless nuclear threats, she added, expressing confidence that the Chinese leader would continue to do so in the context of Russia's persistent nuclear threats.

More efforts are needed to reduce the supply of dual-use goods to Russia that end up on the battlefield, said von der Leyen, who has been more direct in her criticism of China than Ms. Macron. And given the existential nature of the threats arising from this war, both for Ukraine and Europe, this affects EU-China relations. It is relatively unusual for a senior European official to call the war in Ukraine an existential threat to the European continent. This could reflect Mr. Putin's renewed rhetoric on the use of nuclear weapons.

The atmosphere between Mr. Xi and Mr. Macron was friendly and full of mutual congratulations for the fruits of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and their wishes to build a better world together. At another French-Chinese trade summit attended by senior leaders, Xi said: “Between our two countries, there is no geopolitical tension or fundamental conflict. The two leaders jointly called for an Olympic truce and a pause in all fighting in all conflicts around the world for the duration of the Paris Olympics, from July 26 to August 11.

Mr. Macron highlighted the gastronomic passions shared by the two countries and offered Mr. Xi a few bottles of Cognac. China opened an anti-dumping investigation this year mainly targeting French European brandy cognacs after the European Union opened an investigation into rapidly growing subsidized imports of electric cars from China. This could lead to the imposition of EU tariffs this year. Mr Macron, thanking Mr Xi for his openness on the Cognac issue, suggested that the threat of Chinese tariffs had been ruled out for the moment. Mr. Macron, who wants to build a sovereign European power, which is beholden neither to the United States nor to China and pursuing his own interests with the necessary military and industrial power, was however less expansive on relations with the China than during a visit to Beijing last year, when the two countries declared a global strategic partnership. There can be no long-term exchange without reciprocity, Macron said at the business summit, adding that his goal was to rebalance trade between the two countries. France has a trade deficit of nearly $50 billion with China; Europe's deficit with China has tripled to nearly $325 billion over the past five years. The level of French investments in China is three times higher than that of China in France.

There is an opportunity for a balanced partnership between France and China, said Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister of Finance, during the meeting with business leaders. Today we are far from this balance. A number of deals between French and Chinese companies have been announced, including several related to battery production, transportation and green energy. Mr. Macron called on Chinese companies to increase their investments in France in the fields of batteries and electric vehicles, solar panels and IT, provided that these investments are made in full respect of our sovereignty. Ms von der Leyen also took a tough stance on trade. Tensions are high between the 27-nation European Union and China, as China's heavily subsidized manufacturing sector and weak domestic demand have led Beijing to a big export push. These subsidized products like electric vehicles or, for example, steel, are flooding the European market, said von der Leyen. At the same time, China continues to massively support its manufacturing sector, which combines with domestic demand that is not increasing.

The world, she said, cannot absorb China's excess production. The war in Ukraine has put a lot of pressure on European economies, as has the need to redirect its energy supplies after most of the continent stopped sourcing from Russia. Inflation has risen, as have fears that China could put companies out of business. Europe cannot accept market-distorting practices that could lead to deindustrialization at home, von der Leyen said, adding that Europe would not hesitate to take the difficult decisions necessary to protect its economy and its security. Aurélien Breeden And Liz Alderman reports contributed.

