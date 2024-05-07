Politics
Baby reindeer is proof that self-obsession has gone crazy today
|
Two episodes in the new must-see TV series Baby reindeer, I told a friend that I just didn't think I could persevere. This is partly because I had a horrible experience with stalking, partly because instead of being attractive to me, I felt that mental illness is not an entertaining subject, and partly because that, let's face it, everything on Netflix is always too long.
However, everyone was talking about the genius of Richard Gadd, star and screenwriter of the series. Stephen King was delighted. Gadd was praised to the heavens for his courage in the face of rape and his ability to tell stories.
But as I pushed myself into it, I found it more and more uncomfortable because I didn't like Donny Dunn (Gadds' character) more and more. His desire for fame, his narcissism, makes him encourage a deeply ill stalker because he apparently needs adoration. Why is a man who has no boundaries and seems to violate the boundaries of others celebrated, I wondered? Because this is supposed to be a true story.
My dislike has only deepened since then, because pretty soon the woman his stalker character Martha is supposedly based on was identified and is now giving interviews. The real man behind the persona who raped him has been misidentified and that person has now received death threats and had to issue warnings for defamation. Then, in a podcast, Richard Osman, host and writer of the quiz show, revealed that in the TV industry people think they know who the rapist is.
Where were Netflix's compliance procedures? How come these people were apparently so easily identified? On X, a young actress opened up about her relationship with Gadd and claims that after she asked to audition for the show, he asked her out. All of this is questionable to say the least. I don't know if that's true but it's certainly a disaster.
We can conclude that sexual abuse leads to the abuse of others, and this merits a seven-part series on this topic. Or we can say that the dramatization of self-loathing, exploitation of trauma, and refusal to take responsibility for one's actions is an unfortunate sign of the times.
It's true, no animals were harmed during the making of Baby reindeer. But it seems to me that people were.