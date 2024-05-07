Zero tolerance for these people Karnataka govt should act: PM Modi on Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | News from India

In his first ever comments on the sexual assault allegations against now-suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there was “zero tolerance” for such people. He also attacked the Congress party, questioning the timing of the release of the videos, during an interview with the television channel. Time now.

“It’s a matter of public order. If such an incident happens in Bengal, then the Bengal government will be responsible for it. If this happened in Gujarat, then the Gujarat government is responsible…if this happened in Karnataka, then the Karnataka government is responsible to act,” he said.

“As far as Modi is concerned, as far as the BJP is concerned, as far as our Constitution is concerned, I am clearly of the opinion that there should be no tolerance for these people. Severe sanctions should be imposed using all available legal options.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, MP from Hassan and Lok Sabha candidate for the same party, has faced allegations of sexual assault on several women as several videos of the incidents surfaced after the first phase of voting in the state. His father, Holenarasipur MP HD Revanna, was also accused and later arrested for kidnapping one of the victims.

Although Prajwal has been suspended from the party pending conviction, he is still on the run and is believed to be in Germany on a diplomatic passport. Meanwhile, his father maintains his innocence and has called the allegations politically motivated. The JD(S) and the BJP have formed an alliance in the state for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Noting the large number of videos presented in evidence against Revanna, the Prime Minister alleged that the timeline extends beyond the BJP government in Karnataka.

“It’s not going to happen overnight. This means that when their government's partners – Deve Gowdaji's party and the Congress – are partners, they are on the table. This means that they kept all this together while they were in government and even during the elections only a limited number of people from a certain community were filled and this bloc – the Vokkaligas – after that they will emerge (The thousands of videos would not be from a single day, implying that this is the time when JD(S) was in alliance with the Congress. These videos were collected when they were in power and then released during elections after a particular community – Vokkaligas – exercised their right to vote,” he added.

“The videos were also released after the accused was deported from the country. It's very suspicious. If you had the information, then they should have done surveillance, there should have been a security guard at the airport. But they did nothing, nor did they inform the central government. This means that it is a political tactic. They know that these videos are from the time when they were in alliance, and so they accumulated these videos,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi added that the main issue now is to bring the accused back to India to face the charges and consequences of his actions. “My problem is that no culprit should be spared. This should stop in our country. We should bring him back and strict action should be taken against him. There should be no ifs or buts,” PM Modi concluded.