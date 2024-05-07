Politics
Zero tolerance for these people Karnataka govt should act: PM Modi on Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | News from India
In his first ever comments on the sexual assault allegations against now-suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there was “zero tolerance” for such people. He also attacked the Congress party, questioning the timing of the release of the videos, during an interview with the television channel. Time now.
“It’s a matter of public order. If such an incident happens in Bengal, then the Bengal government will be responsible for it. If this happened in Gujarat, then the Gujarat government is responsible…if this happened in Karnataka, then the Karnataka government is responsible to act,” he said.
“As far as Modi is concerned, as far as the BJP is concerned, as far as our Constitution is concerned, I am clearly of the opinion that there should be no tolerance for these people. Severe sanctions should be imposed using all available legal options.
Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, MP from Hassan and Lok Sabha candidate for the same party, has faced allegations of sexual assault on several women as several videos of the incidents surfaced after the first phase of voting in the state. His father, Holenarasipur MP HD Revanna, was also accused and later arrested for kidnapping one of the victims.
Although Prajwal has been suspended from the party pending conviction, he is still on the run and is believed to be in Germany on a diplomatic passport. Meanwhile, his father maintains his innocence and has called the allegations politically motivated. The JD(S) and the BJP have formed an alliance in the state for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Noting the large number of videos presented in evidence against Revanna, the Prime Minister alleged that the timeline extends beyond the BJP government in Karnataka.
“It’s not going to happen overnight. This means that when their government's partners – Deve Gowdaji's party and the Congress – are partners, they are on the table. This means that they kept all this together while they were in government and even during the elections only a limited number of people from a certain community were filled and this bloc – the Vokkaligas – after that they will emerge (The thousands of videos would not be from a single day, implying that this is the time when JD(S) was in alliance with the Congress. These videos were collected when they were in power and then released during elections after a particular community – Vokkaligas – exercised their right to vote,” he added.
“The videos were also released after the accused was deported from the country. It's very suspicious. If you had the information, then they should have done surveillance, there should have been a security guard at the airport. But they did nothing, nor did they inform the central government. This means that it is a political tactic. They know that these videos are from the time when they were in alliance, and so they accumulated these videos,” the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi added that the main issue now is to bring the accused back to India to face the charges and consequences of his actions. “My problem is that no culprit should be spared. This should stop in our country. We should bring him back and strict action should be taken against him. There should be no ifs or buts,” PM Modi concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-prajwal-revanna-sexual-assault-case-9312780/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran was aware of sensitivity of figure, FIA tells IHC
- Zero tolerance for these people Karnataka govt should act: PM Modi on Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | News from India
- No. 45 Men's Tennis Heads to Virginia for NCAA Tournament; Ducks to Face Goucher in the first round
- Chris Hemsworth rocks Tom Ford at the 2024 Met Gala
- Baby reindeer is proof that self-obsession has gone crazy today
- Met Gala 2024: Celebrities, red carpet and fashion highlights
- Indigenous people's ingenuity to survive in modern times
- Breaking Stereotypes: Shama Sikander's Impact on Mental Health Awareness in Bollywood
- The round ball matters, but at BYU the ellipse won't be overshadowed by the Deseret News
- Kendall Jenner Wears Butt Cutout Dress to 2024 Met Gala
- Boeing Starliner: NASA's new ship will fly to the space station | BBC News
- Xi bristles at criticism of China over Ukraine war