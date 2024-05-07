Imran was aware of sensitivity of figure, FIA tells IHC





ISLAMABAD:

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the sensitivity surrounding the figure, but failed to secure it appropriately, leading to potential exposure risks.

He said Imran not only kept the copy of the cipher without permission but also failed to save it. He emphasized that the main goal of encryption security is to prevent its distribution to unauthorized persons.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Monday heard the pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the figure case.

“The encrypted document is stamped as classified and its copies must be destroyed after six months,” explained the FIA ​​prosecutor, adding that even after declassification, strict measures are in place for its disposal.

He recalled that after the decision taken at a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on March 31 to launch a demarche to the United States, the encryption process was completed, requiring its return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs . “All encrypted copies, except the one held by the PTI founder, were returned and then eliminated,” he informed the court.

The chief justice questioned whether the accused could present his defense without legal representation, questioning its impact on the accused's statement. In response, the prosecutor said that for statements made under Article 342, legal representation was not mandatory for the defense statement.

The Chief Justice then asked about the possibility of competing charges for willful and negligent loss of the encrypted document. The FIA ​​prosecutor explained that the two charges would be pursued simultaneously, given the different timelines of the actions involved.

In response to the bench's question whether Imran Khan was aware of the sensitivity of the figure and his responsibility, the FIA ​​prosecutor referred to the former prime minister's public acknowledgment of the significance of the figure, citing statements made on various platforms in which he highlighted the ramifications of his potential leak. .

Responding to concerns over the release of the figure, Shah highlighted the strict security protocols surrounding its handling and said any breach could compromise national security.

On the involvement of former principal secretary Azam Khan, Shah clarified that although Azam Khan himself had not received the document, it had been processed by his staff. The prosecutor said Azam Khan confessed to receiving an encrypted copy and then forwarding it at that time. -Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He argued that it was established that the former prime minister possessed a copy of the code, a point reiterated on several platforms. The prosecutor referred to statements made by the PTI founder on his YouTube channel, emphasizing the importance of the figure and its potential ramifications if leaked.

Responding to the chief justice's inquiry into the credibility of a YouTube conversation as testimony, the prosecutor reiterated that the PTI founder recognized the importance of the figure and the risk posed by its disclosure.

Further, the Islamabad Advocate General sought submission of an FIR and records on the alleged kidnapping of witness Azam Khan, which was granted by the court.

The matter is expected to be re-deliberated on May 8.

