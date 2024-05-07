Trkiye's decision to cut trade with Israel another blow to strained relations -Xinhua

Cargo containers are seen at the port of Izmir, Turkey, May 6, 2024. Turkey's decision to freeze trade ties with Israel marks a decisive step in relations between the two non-Arab states in the Middle East, as the trade remained largely intact. despite the ups and downs of bilateral relations over the past two decades. (Mustafa Kaya/handout via Xinhua)

by Burak Akinci

ANKARA, May 6 (Xinhua) — Turkey's decision to freeze trade ties with Israel marks a decisive step in relations between the two non-Arab Middle East states, as trade has remained largely intact despite highs and the lows of bilateral relations over the past two years. decades.

Analysts said Ankara is aware that severing trade ties with Israel would hurt Turkey's struggling economy, but wants to show that support for the Palestinian cause goes beyond money generated from exports.

Turkey announced the suspension of all trade with Israel last week after the country imposed export restrictions on Israel in early April, covering products ranging from iron to jet fuel.

Batu Coskun, a political analyst specializing in Turkish affairs at Libya's Sadeq Institute, told Xinhua that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes a different approach to Turkey's relations with Israel, noting that trade relations once remained unchanged even in times of political tension.

For Coskun, Ankara's current position on the Gaza conflict is to address all aspects of its relations with Israel without separating political and economic issues, even if this means that Turkey will also suffer from a suspension of trade relations .

According to the Turkish Statistics Institute, Turkey reported $5.4 billion in exports to Israel in 2023 and $1.6 billion in imports.

The volume of bilateral trade is largely in Turkey's favor, and its companies are expected to suffer from the export ban, particularly those specializing in construction materials.

Erdogan has strongly criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza since last year.

In Coskun's view, the Turkish leader may want to continue escalation with Israel because it resonates with the religious and conservative base of his ruling Justice and Development Party.

The Turkish president faced backlash from allies and the opposition for failing to cut all trade ties with Israel as the humanitarian crisis deepened in the Palestinian enclave.

Erdogan said Friday that his government's decision to suspend trade with Israel was aimed at pushing the country toward a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“We have taken certain steps to force Israel to accept a ceasefire and increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza,” Erdogan told a group of businessmen in Istanbul, the center Turkey's economy, the semi-official Anadolu agency reported.

Turkey and Israel restored diplomatic ties in mid-2022 after years of strained relations. However, the crisis in Gaza has led to renewed tensions and mutual accusations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also announced last week that his country would join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Time will tell how Ankara's decision will affect the Israeli economy, and the search for alternative partners in times of crisis is not something new for the country, Serkan Demirtas, a foreign policy analyst and journalist based in Ankara.

“With a trade embargo, Turkey is essentially seeking to set a precedent for other nations to arm-twist Israel into a permanent truce in Gaza,” he stressed.

“We will have to see the extent of the impact of the Turkish embargo on the Israeli economy and whether other countries will follow this example,” he added.

Cargo containers are seen at the port of Izmir, Turkey, May 6, 2024. Turkey's decision to freeze trade ties with Israel marks a decisive step in relations between the two non-Arab states in the Middle East, as the trade remained largely intact. despite the ups and downs of bilateral relations over the past two decades. (Mustafa Kaya/handout via Xinhua)

Cargo containers are seen at the port of Izmir, Turkey, May 6, 2024. Turkey's decision to freeze trade ties with Israel marks a decisive step in relations between the two non-Arab states in the Middle East, as the trade remained largely intact. despite the ups and downs of bilateral relations over the past two decades. (Mustafa Kaya/handout via Xinhua)