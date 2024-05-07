Politics
Trkiye's decision to cut trade with Israel another blow to strained relations -Xinhua
Cargo containers are seen at the port of Izmir, Turkey, May 6, 2024. Turkey's decision to freeze trade ties with Israel marks a decisive step in relations between the two non-Arab states in the Middle East, as the trade remained largely intact. despite the ups and downs of bilateral relations over the past two decades. (Mustafa Kaya/handout via Xinhua)
by Burak Akinci
ANKARA, May 6 (Xinhua) — Turkey's decision to freeze trade ties with Israel marks a decisive step in relations between the two non-Arab Middle East states, as trade has remained largely intact despite highs and the lows of bilateral relations over the past two years. decades.
Analysts said Ankara is aware that severing trade ties with Israel would hurt Turkey's struggling economy, but wants to show that support for the Palestinian cause goes beyond money generated from exports.
Turkey announced the suspension of all trade with Israel last week after the country imposed export restrictions on Israel in early April, covering products ranging from iron to jet fuel.
Batu Coskun, a political analyst specializing in Turkish affairs at Libya's Sadeq Institute, told Xinhua that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes a different approach to Turkey's relations with Israel, noting that trade relations once remained unchanged even in times of political tension.
For Coskun, Ankara's current position on the Gaza conflict is to address all aspects of its relations with Israel without separating political and economic issues, even if this means that Turkey will also suffer from a suspension of trade relations .
According to the Turkish Statistics Institute, Turkey reported $5.4 billion in exports to Israel in 2023 and $1.6 billion in imports.
The volume of bilateral trade is largely in Turkey's favor, and its companies are expected to suffer from the export ban, particularly those specializing in construction materials.
Erdogan has strongly criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza since last year.
In Coskun's view, the Turkish leader may want to continue escalation with Israel because it resonates with the religious and conservative base of his ruling Justice and Development Party.
The Turkish president faced backlash from allies and the opposition for failing to cut all trade ties with Israel as the humanitarian crisis deepened in the Palestinian enclave.
Erdogan said Friday that his government's decision to suspend trade with Israel was aimed at pushing the country toward a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
“We have taken certain steps to force Israel to accept a ceasefire and increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza,” Erdogan told a group of businessmen in Istanbul, the center Turkey's economy, the semi-official Anadolu agency reported.
Turkey and Israel restored diplomatic ties in mid-2022 after years of strained relations. However, the crisis in Gaza has led to renewed tensions and mutual accusations.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also announced last week that his country would join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
Time will tell how Ankara's decision will affect the Israeli economy, and the search for alternative partners in times of crisis is not something new for the country, Serkan Demirtas, a foreign policy analyst and journalist based in Ankara.
“With a trade embargo, Turkey is essentially seeking to set a precedent for other nations to arm-twist Israel into a permanent truce in Gaza,” he stressed.
“We will have to see the extent of the impact of the Turkish embargo on the Israeli economy and whether other countries will follow this example,” he added.
Cargo containers are seen at the port of Izmir, Turkey, May 6, 2024. Turkey's decision to freeze trade ties with Israel marks a decisive step in relations between the two non-Arab states in the Middle East, as the trade remained largely intact. despite the ups and downs of bilateral relations over the past two decades. (Mustafa Kaya/handout via Xinhua)
Cargo containers are seen at the port of Izmir, Turkey, May 6, 2024. Turkey's decision to freeze trade ties with Israel marks a decisive step in relations between the two non-Arab states in the Middle East, as the trade remained largely intact. despite the ups and downs of bilateral relations over the past two decades. (Mustafa Kaya/handout via Xinhua)
|
Sources
2/ https://english.news.cn/20240507/061c9ff42e6f414cad747412e119971e/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trkiye's decision to cut trade with Israel another blow to strained relations -Xinhua
- New vaccine technology protects mice from a wide range of coronaviruses
- Imran was aware of sensitivity of figure, FIA tells IHC
- Zero tolerance for these people Karnataka govt should act: PM Modi on Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | News from India
- No. 45 Men's Tennis Heads to Virginia for NCAA Tournament; Ducks to Face Goucher in the first round
- Chris Hemsworth rocks Tom Ford at the 2024 Met Gala
- Baby reindeer is proof that self-obsession has gone crazy today
- Met Gala 2024: Celebrities, red carpet and fashion highlights
- Indigenous people's ingenuity to survive in modern times
- Breaking Stereotypes: Shama Sikander's Impact on Mental Health Awareness in Bollywood
- The round ball matters, but at BYU the ellipse won't be overshadowed by the Deseret News
- Kendall Jenner Wears Butt Cutout Dress to 2024 Met Gala