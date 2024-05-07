PTI holds first meeting since polls to chalk out plans for May 9 – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: PTI leaders held the first major rally since the February 8 general elections to strategize for May 9 to observe the first anniversary of widespread riots that broke out across the country following the arrest of the founder of the Imran Khan party.

The party claims it was a false flag operation aimed at dismantling it.

Speaking at a press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz said party leaders from across the country attended the meeting, which discussed strategies for reorganization of the party.

The founding president, Imran Khan, has been in prison for nine months. So it was also discussed what role provincial leaders should play in securing the release of the former prime minister, he said.

Talking about the plans for May 9, Mr. Faraz announced that the PTI would hold rallies across the country.

The party will hold rallies in every constituency in AP; Gohar and Omar meet US envoy

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan has already released a plan for the party's activities on May 9.

As per the instructions of PTI founder president Imran Khan, the party will hold rallies in each provincial assembly constituency, led by elected legislators, ticket holders and office bearers, the notice said.

US envoy meets Omar and Gohar

US Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday met a PTI delegation, led by General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan.

According to a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan were also part of the delegation.

The meeting discussed the current human rights and economic situation, as well as the state invasion of people's right to vote, announced and unannounced restrictions on fundamental political freedom and illegal administrative measures against freedom of expression and of the press.

The PTI has demanded the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the wheat import scandal, which is said to have caused a loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI chief Sheikh Waqas Akram accused the previous sitting PDM and PML-N governments of causing a loss of Rs 300 billion to the nation.

He alleged that the PDM government had changed the summary of wheat imports, resulting in a surplus of the commodity.

Published in Dawn, May 7, 2024

Published in Dawn, May 7, 2024

