Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is not opposed to Islam: 'The Muslim community is' | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was not opposed to Islam or Muslims and wanted the community to think about its future growth as it votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024, which ends their third phase on Tuesday May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 7 (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, which he made in an interview with Times Now, comes as the opposition has accused him and the Bharatiya Janata Party of targeting Muslims for electoral purposes. The allegations mounted after Modi allegedly referred to Muslims in a recent speech as “infiltrators”. who have more children. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha poll 2024

He denied discrimination against Muslims and linked his recent comment to what he described as the opposition Congress party's election plan to redistribute the Hindu majority's wealth among Muslims. Congress denies making such a promise.

“We are not against Islam and Muslims,” Modi said in the interview aired on Monday.

This is not our domain. As for their abuses, they have been telling this story since the Nehru era. They always called us anti-Muslims. Second, they abused us because by working very little, they paid dividends. So they would demonize us as anti-Muslims and then claim that they are friends of Muslims. They won because of it. That's why they created this atmosphere of fear. They were reaping the fruits of their alarmist campaigns. But the Muslim community is now aware of this. When I abolished triple talaq and ended the practice, Muslim sisters felt that I was speaking sincerely about their concerns. When I give cards to Ayushman, they say I am a genuine man. When I give Covid vaccines, they say I'm a real man. They realize that I don't discriminate against anyone. The opposition's problem is that its lies have been exposed. That's why to mislead they have to keep telling all kinds of lies, Modi said when asked if he was being called anti-Muslim.

Modi is seeking a rare third consecutive term in the seven-phase elections that began on April 19 and ends on June 1. Eleven states and union territories will vote for the third phase on Tuesday, and polls suggest Modi will win comfortably when the results are announced. on June 4.

“I want to say to the Muslim community: introspect, think. The country is progressing, if you feel gaps in your community, what is the reason? Why didn't you get government benefits at the time when the Congress was in power? » said Modi.

“Think about your children and your own future,” Modi said, referring to Muslims and elections. “I don’t want a community to live like workers because someone scares them,” he added.

In the interview, the Prime Minister also said that the poor of the country include all Hindus, Christians and Parsis and all should enjoy the benefits of reservations.

“I have never said that Muslims will not get reservations. All I am saying is that religion cannot be the basis for granting reservations. The poor people of the country include all Hindus , Christians and Parsis should all enjoy the benefits of reservations Dalits and tribals have faced injustice for thousands of years, and there is a particular reason why the framers of our constitution took the decision. good decision, and we are grateful for it no political party is opposing it,” Modi said.