Erdogan opens ancient church to Muslim worshipers

ISTANBUL — Turkey reopened a mosque converted from a former Istanbul Orthodox church to Muslim worship on Monday, four years after the president ordered its conversion.

The Kariye Mosque was once a Byzantine church, then a mosque and then a museum.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the reconversion of the building into a Muslim place of worship in 2020.

His decision follows an equally controversial decision regarding the UNESCO-protected Hagia Sophia, a cathedral in Istanbul that was transformed into a mosque and then a museum, before becoming a mosque again.

The changes were seen as part of Erdogan's efforts to galvanize his more conservative and nationalist supporters.

But they also exacerbated tensions with the prelates of the Orthodox and Catholic churches.

Erdogan declared the remote reopening of the Kariye Mosque for worship on Monday during a ceremony at the presidential palace in the capital, Ankara.

An AFP photo taken from the mosque shows a worshiper waving a Turkish flag in front of the congregation who were performing prayers on a brick-red carpet on Monday afternoon.

The images also revealed that two mosaics carved into the walls of the ancient church, on the right and left sides of the prayer hall, were covered with curtains.

However, most of the mosaics and frescoes remained visible to visitors.

“I had the opportunity to visit the place before and I was initially a little afraid of the work that could have been carried out,” explained Michel, a French tourist, who did not want to give his full name.

“But ultimately we must recognize that it is well done, that the frescoes are accessible to everyone,” believes the 31-year-old researcher.

'Timeless'

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced Monday evening a “provocation”, saying that this decision “alters the character” of the ancient church and “undermines this UNESCO world heritage site which belongs to humanity” .

Neighboring Greece had already reacted angrily to the decision to transform the building in 2020.

The Holy Savior of Chora was a Byzantine church decorated with 14th-century frescoes of the Last Judgment that are still cherished by Christians.

The church was transformed into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the conquest of Constantinople in 1453 by the Ottoman Turks.

It became the Kariye Museum after World War II, when Turkey sought to create a more secular republic from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

A group of art historians from the United States helped restore the church's original mosaics and they were put on public display in 1958.

Hagia Sophia, once the seat of Eastern Christianity, was also transformed into a mosque by the Ottomans.

Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey after World War I, transformed this UNESCO World Heritage site into a museum in an effort to promote religious neutrality.

Nearly 100 years later, Erdogan, whose ruling AKP party has Islamist roots, transformed it into a Muslim place of worship.

“It’s timeless, it’s something that for me is superior to Hagia Sophia,” Michel said of the Kariye Mosque.



“It’s better preserved, less touristy and more intimate.”