India's caste census becomes electoral fault line as opposition targets Narendra Modi

India's opposition political alliance has pledged to conduct the first national census of caste groups in nearly a century if elected, in a controversial attempt to galvanize marginalized voters who it says have been left behind on behalf of the Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party.

Modi has dominated Indian politics for a decade in part by courting voters across caste lines, portraying his party as a unifier of Hindus while stoking distrust of India's large Muslim minority.

But rivals say this has obscured growing hardship and unemployment among lower-caste Indians. The opposition, an alliance of parties known as INDIA, has promised to hold a socio-economic caste census and increase affirmative action and benefits for disadvantaged groups if they are elected in the elections of six weeks in India, which ends on June 1st.

Their campaign is based on a count carried out last year in the vast state of Bihar, in the north of the country, one of the poorest and most populous. It found that lower castes made up a large majority of the state's 130 million people and were among the most deprived despite decades of government policies aimed at correcting caste inequalities.

This is our new revolutionary mission, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Indian National Congress, told supporters last month.

Analysts said the opposition hoped to win over lower-caste voters who, if the Bihar census is a representative measure, could make up a larger share of India's population of 1.4 billion than officially recognized.

This nation is brutally divided along caste lines, and people who have the privilege of belonging to the upper caste are not willing to abandon it, said Manoj Jha, MP of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, a Congress ally based in Bihar. This investigation into caste will change grammar forever.

India's ancient social hierarchy stretches from the priestly caste of Brahmins to Dalits, formerly known as untouchables and now classified as Scheduled Castes. Other intermediate strata represent traders, farmers and workers.

India sought to abolish caste discrimination by reserving quotas in government jobs and universities for Dalits and then other backward classes.

But until the Bihar survey, authorities had been reluctant to count castes for fear of causing political upheaval, with the last national caste data being published in 1931. The survey found that lower castes, which accounted for more than 80 percent of states. population, were disproportionately poor, with almost half of Dalit families living below the poverty line, compared to a quarter for upper castes.

The BJP has really succeeded in capturing [lower-caste] votes, especially under Modi, said Milan Vaishnav, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Congress believes that by making this demand it can bring them back to their side.

Analysts warn, however, that the opposition may struggle to convince voters of the merits of a nationwide caste census.

The BJP's rivals practice casteism, said Kumari Saniya, a 21-year-old engineering student from a privileged caste in Patna, the capital of Bihar, and a supporter of the ruling party. If you divide people on the basis of caste, it triggers conflicts between people.

Modi, a lower-caste leader of a traditionally upper-caste party, has sought to present himself as a leader who rises above caste divisions to serve India's poor. Since 2014, when Narendra Modi became prime minister, caste-based politics has been eliminated, said Danish Eqbal, BJP spokesperson in Bihar.

The prime minister has increased social spending on the poor, including through cash transfers and free food programs. In recent days, he has lashed out at the Congress, describing its calls for a caste census as part of a hidden agenda to divide Hindus and see their wealth and benefits confiscated and given to Muslims.

Nishant Kumar, a 28-year-old Dalit from Bihar, said: “As long as there is discrimination on the basis of caste, reservations must continue. Grain House/FT

Ronojoy Sen of the National University of Singapore said there appeared to be unease within the BJP's ranks over whether this insistence on a caste census could potentially disenfranchise some voters, while adding that a return to power would be an extremely difficult and arduous task. for Congress.

Sonu Kumar Yadav, a 24-year-old Patna resident from a lower caste and pro-INDIA supporter, said he was forced to abandon his studies and work as a driver to earn money . Modi made a lot of promises but nothing happened, he said. Just talking doesn't help.

Political scientists argued that the BJP was just as sensitive to caste politics as its rivals. The BJP is a party that relies on a very resilient upper-caste bloc, said Pavithra Suryanarayan, assistant professor of government at the London School of Economics. He tried to develop this bloc under a muscular Hindutva. [Hindu nationalist]upper caste alliance.

Critics said the BJP's claims of neglecting caste ignored the insidious role the system continues to play in modern India. Even though overt segregation, including untouchability, is prohibited, caste inequality is often apparent even in the layout of Bihars villages.

Different castes live on separate streets in Parsa Bazar, a village on the outskirts of Patna, where the multi-storey brick houses of the wealthier groups give way to dilapidated lanes lacking toilets, where Dalits live.

Nishant Kumar, a 28-year-old Dalit, is studying to enter the Bihar civil service under a quota. His upper-caste ex-girlfriend told him that his father would never support their marriage.

If you ask the upper castes, they will tell you that there should be no reservation based on caste, he said. As long as there is discrimination based on caste, reservations will have to continue.

Others said tackling caste inequality would require more than just positive policies. Baleshwar Majhi, a 65-year-old Dalit, said social benefits such as government jobs were only available to those with connections or money for bribes. Whichever party wins next month, this reality will not change, he added.

Reservations don't help, he said. The benefits do not reach the poor.

Additional reporting by Andy Lin in Hong Kong