Finally, Blome reaches out to beleaguered PTI – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: In an extraordinary opening after more than two years of mutual hostility, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Monday summoned National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub to the first-ever meeting held by a senior US diplomat with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) since the ouster of Imran Khan two years ago.

Relations between the United States and the PTI deteriorated after the party's founding chairman, Imran Khan, repeatedly claimed in 2022 that Donald Lu, assistant secretary of the US Bureau of South Asian and International Affairs, Central Asia, had met the Pakistani ambassador in Washington in March and told him. that Khan should be removed from power in the no-confidence vote.

After Khan's ouster from power, the US ambassador to Pakistan was seen holding meetings with leaders of other political parties except PTI, due to which the ambassador's surprise meeting Blome with PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub is seen as a major step forward in restoring existing ties. between the United States and the PTI.

Ambassador Blome went straight to the opposition leaders' hall in the National Assembly, where the duo held a meeting which was also attended by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI Chairman Asad Qaiser and Raoof Hasan.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ayub said issues relating to the rule of law and the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan were discussed, but not the release of Imran Khan from prison.

Ayub said the delegation had a productive discussion with the US ambassador on the importance of respect for the rule of law and violation of human rights in the country.

He stressed that the rule of law is essential to the country's progress and that the current environment is not conducive to economic development.

During the meeting, they had an in-depth discussion on the current situation of fundamental human rights and the economic situation of the country. Issues such as state invasion of people's right to vote, announced and unannounced restrictions on fundamental political freedom, and illegal administrative measures against freedom. expression and press, he added.

In the meeting, the ongoing series of extra-constitutional political vengeance against hundreds of political prisoners, including PTI founder president Imran Khan, his wife, male and female leaders as well as party members was also discussed . Additionally, they also highlight the contents of the recent US State Department report on fundamental human rights violations in Pakistan.

Commercial Copyright Recorder, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/amp/40302144 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos