PM Modi votes as India's marathon elections heat up

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted in India's ongoing general election on Tuesday after delivering several inflammatory campaign speeches accused of targeting Muslim minorities.

Turnout so far has declined significantly from the last national poll in 2019, with analysts blaming the widespread expectation that Modi would easily win a third term and warmer-than-average temperatures in the run-up to summer.

Modi emerged from a polling booth early in the morning in the city of Ahmedabad while raising a finger marked with indelible ink, flanked by security personnel and cheered by his supporters.

“In the great ritual of democracy, everyone who contributes deserves felicitation,” Modi told reporters.

“Once again, I tell Indians… to come in large numbers to vote and celebrate the festival of democracy.”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win the election convincingly, but since voting began on April 19, Modi has stepped up his rhetoric on India's main religious divide in a bid to rally support. voters.

He used public speeches to characterize Muslims as “infiltrators” and “those with more children”, drawing condemnation from opposition politicians, who complained to electoral authorities.

Modi also accused the Congress, the main party in the disparate opposition alliance that competes with him, of planning to reallocate the country's wealth to Muslim households.

“This is the first time in a long time that he has been so direct,” said Hartosh Singh Bal, editor of the news magazine The Caravan.

“I haven't seen him be that directly bigoted, he's usually hinting at bigotry,” he added.

“The comments about wealth redistribution target something in the Congressional agenda that simply doesn't exist and is frankly quite unfortunate.”

Modi remains wildly popular a decade after coming to power, largely because his government has placed the country's majority faith at the center of its policies, despite India's officially secular constitution.

In January, the prime minister presided over the inauguration of a grand temple dedicated to the deity Ram, built on the site of a centuries-old mosque razed by Hindu fanatics decades earlier.

The construction of the temple fulfilled a long-standing demand from Hindu activists and was widely celebrated across India, with extensive television coverage and street parties.

Modi's Hindu nationalist policies have made India's more than 220 million Muslims increasingly worried about their future in the country.

“The government is openly pursuing sectarian policies,” Munna Usman, a Muslim owner of a travel agency in the city of Agra, told AFP.

Usman, 48, said the result was that all Hindus in India were now suspicious of anyone with a beard.

The Election Commission did not sanction Modi for his remarks, despite its code of conduct prohibiting campaigning on “communal sentiments” such as religion.

India's elections are being held in seven phases over six weeks to ease the immense logistical burden of organizing the democratic exercise in the world's most populous country.

Much of South Asia was hit by a heatwave last week, which saw several constituencies vote in scorching temperatures.

In the town of Mathura, not far from the Taj Mahal, temperatures topped 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on polling day, and election commission figures showed turnout falling by almost nine points. , to 52 percent, compared to five years earlier.

Cutout images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parshottam Rupala at an election campaign venue in Rajkot district of Gujarat. Indranil Mukherjee





An analysis of turnout data published by The Hindu newspaper concluded that it was too early to determine whether the hot weather had had an impact on voter turnout.

But India's weather bureau predicts more heatwaves in May and the Election Commission last month formed a task force to examine the impact of heat and humidity before each round of voting.

Modi told reporters after leaving the polling station that he encouraged voters to drink “as much water as possible.”

“The more water you drink, the better your health and energy levels are maintained,” he said.

High temperatures were forecast at several polling locations on Tuesday, including the states of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Years of scientific research have shown that climate change is making heat waves longer, more frequent and more intense.

More than 968 million people are eligible to vote in India's elections, with the final round of voting taking place on June 1 and results expected three days later.