Speech by HE Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China during the joint press meeting with HE Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic

Paris, May 6, 2024

Mister President,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Friends,

It is a great pleasure for me to make another state visit to France at the invitation of President Macron, as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

I had a productive meeting with President Macron earlier. We agree that China-French relations have valuable history, unique values ​​and an important mission. The two sides should carry the baton of history, uphold the spirit that guided the establishment of diplomatic relations and enrich it with the characteristics of the new era, and embark on a new journey for the next 60 years of Sino-French relations.

We have agreed to the following.

First, consolidate the strategic stability of bilateral relations. I welcome President Macron for a new visit to China. The two sides reaffirmed that they will respect each other's core interests and conduct timely political communication and coordination through multi-dimensional and multi-level channels.

Second, explore the great potential of mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides will strive to achieve a positive balance in bilateral trade. They will expand cooperation in agri-food, finance and other fields, and advance joint R&D and innovation in areas such as aviation, aerospace and civil nuclear energy. They will more closely link their development strategies and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as green energy, smart manufacturing, biomedicine, artificial intelligence and third-party markets. China has fully opened up its manufacturing sector and will accelerate its expansion of market access in the service sector such as telecommunications and medical services. Both sides encourage more bilateral investments and are committed to providing a healthy business environment for each other's businesses. During the visit, the two sides signed 18 cooperation agreements between government agencies, covering areas such as aviation, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, green development and cooperation with SMEs.

Third, accelerate exchanges between people. The two sides will take the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism as an opportunity to promote cooperation in education, sports, film and television, youth and sub-national . China supports France in organizing the major Olympic Games in Paris 2024. China welcomes more French visitors. We have decided to extend the short-stay visa exemption policy for citizens of 12 countries including France until the end of 2025. We are in favor of the opening of direct flights between Shanghai and Marseille. China and France have historic ties in education. One hundred and fifty years ago, China opened its Fujian Naval Academy with the help of French personalities. At the beginning of the last century, France welcomed many young Chinese during the work-study movement. We welcome France's participation as the country of honor in this year's China International Education Annual Conference and Expo. In the next three years, we want to increase the total number of French students in China to more than 10,000 and double the number of young Europeans on exchange programs in China.

Fourth, build greater consensus on global cooperation. The two sides will deepen cooperation on climate change, biodiversity and other issues, and strengthen dialogue on global AI governance, international financial system reform and other areas. China supports France in organizing the United Nations Ocean Conference in 2025 and welcomes partnerships between our national parks and nature reserves.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The world is far from peaceful. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China is ready to work with France to advocate, on the occasion of the Paris Olympic Games, a cessation of hostilities in the world during the Games. .

On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This prolonged tragedy is a test of human conscience. The international community must act. We call on all parties to work towards an immediate, comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. We support Palestine's full membership in the UN, the restoration of its legitimate national rights and the restart of the two-state solution, in order to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

On the Ukrainian crisis. China has expressed its position on several occasions. China is not the origin of the Ukrainian crisis, nor is it a party or participant in it. Instead of being spectators, we play an important role in promoting peace. The Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs is on his third diplomatic tour. At the same time, China opposes attempts to use the Ukrainian crisis as a scapegoat or to smear a third country or to fuel a new Cold War. History has proven time and time again that ultimately conflicts can only be resolved through negotiation. We call on all parties to resume engagement and dialogue to build mutual trust. We support the timely holding of an international peace conference recognized by Russia and Ukraine and ensuring equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans. We support a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture in Europe.

Ladies and gentlemen,

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Thanks to 75 years of extraordinary efforts, transformative changes have taken place in China and in the lives of the Chinese people. But one thing remains unchanged: our peaceful and caring nature, our open-mindedness and inclusiveness, and our pursuit of fairness and justice. This is deeply rooted in the 5,000-year-old Chinese culture and the soul of the Chinese people. China is ready to develop friendly relations and cooperation with France and all other countries on the basis of mutual respect, move forward together in the face of common challenges and build a better future together.

THANKS.