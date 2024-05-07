WATCH: PM Modi calls deepfake viral poll humor as Mamata sends legal notices





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted on Monday May 6 to his deepfake meme showing him dancing on a stage with the hashtag “poll humor.” The Prime Minister wrote on He wrote this while reposting a post from a user named Krishna. Krishna wrote in his post, “Posting this video because I know 'THE DICTATOR' won't get me arrested for this.” Mamata meme controversy PM Modi's message came as the West Bengal Police earlier in the day sent legal notices to several X users for sharing similar memes on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee, whose party governs the state, is a fierce rival of Prime Minister Modi. Kolkata Police on X threatened several users with legal action and asked them to reveal their real identities. “You are requested to immediately disclose your identity, including your name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you will be liable to prosecution under 42 CrPC,” the DCP (Cyber ​​Crime) issued. from the Kolkata Police in response to the videos shared by the two users. In another X post, Kolkata Police warned that the meme could disrupt law and order in the state. “It has been observed that you are using social media to post offensive, malicious and instigating messages. Kolkata Cyber ​​Police Station hereby issues notice against you under Section 149 of CrPC for posting a such message,” the notice said, adding that the video could “harm public order.” About the deepfake meme template The popular meme template is taken from the stage entrance of American rapper Lil Yachty. Social media users are now using this template and replacing Lil Yachty with renowned global personalities. Reaction on social networks PM Modi's humorous post received praise from X users, who also pointed out how PM Modi and Mamata reacted to the same meme template in very different ways. Mamata vs PM Modi, the difference is clear, a user commented. “It's really good to see PM Modi looking at the lighter side of life and not threatening people with arrests like some other politicians. We need more measures if Bharat is to remain a vibrant democracy,” wrote a second user. “This is a slap in the face to people who call you a dictator…” commented a third user.

