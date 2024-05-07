Politics
Tibetan and Uyghur protesters greet Xi Jinping in Paris – Eurasia Review
By Roseanne Gérin
Unfurling banners and waving flags, Uyghur, Tibetan and Chinese activists took to the streets to protest Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to Paris.
Free Tibet. Dictator Xi Jingping, your time is up! said a large white banner under which his procession was to pass on Boulevard Priphrique after arriving on Sunday, en route to a state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Atop the banner was the flag of Tibet, a symbol of the Tibetan independence movement, known as the Flag of Free Tibet.
It was Xi's first European tour since 2019 and marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of French-Chinese diplomatic relations.
Ethnic Tibetans from France, Belgium, Hungary and elsewhere have gathered to express their anger over Beijing's restrictions on religious and cultural expression in Tibet, which China invaded in 1950 and now controls, as well as human rights violations.
Uyghurs also rallied in Paris, seeking to draw attention to the abuses their families and friends have suffered in the far-western Xinjiang region, including mass arbitrary detentions in prisons. The United States and some Western parliaments have identified China's persecution of the Uighurs as genocide and a crime against humanity.
The protesters were joined by Chinese, Taiwanese, Mongolian and Vietnamese human rights activists as well as Hong Kong democracy supporters.
Under Xi Jinping's rule, the situation in Tibet has gone from bad to worse, Tenzin Yangzom, campaigns coordinator of the International Tibet Network, said in a statement.
Today we confronted Xi with our message that his time is up and Tibet will be free, because he was forced to drive under our banner and under our Tibetan flags, she said. President Macron and European leaders should not roll out the red carpet for a man guilty of genocide.
More than 1,000 protesters gathered at Republic Square on May 5, waving Tibetan flags and signs in French, calling for an end to repression in Tibet, the release of Tibetan prisoners and an end to the construction of dams by China in the region.
As street artists described the dire human rights situation in Tibet, they then marched to Place de la Bastille, where they remained for more than four hours.
In sight of Xi, Tibetan activists waved Tibetan national flags, an action banned in Tibet by the Chinese government and punishable by arrest, Students for a Free Tibet said in a statement.
French politicians
Even French politicians got in on the action, calling on Macron to raise the issue of Tibet with Xi in a letter signed by 14 senators on May 2.
The resumption of Sino-Tibetan dialogue and respect for the rights of the Tibetan people must be at the heart of French strategy vis-à-vis China, indicates the letter, in reference to the Chinese government's interruption of negotiations in 2010 between Beijing and Beijing. the Dalai Lama on true autonomy for the Tibetans.
Uyghurs gathered at Place de la Madeleine, near the French president's residence, to demonstrate their opposition to Xi, said Dilnur Ryhan, president of the European Uyghur Institute.
Some pro-China activists waving Chinese flags attacked the group in three waves, one after the other, while Chinese agents wearing black sunglasses were positioned around the square, closely monitoring their activities, a -she explained.
Gulbahar Haitiwaji, a Uyghur detained in re-education camps for two years but now living in France, urged Macron to address the plight of those still detained in Xinjiang and other human rights violations committed there.
Not all agree
Anti-Xi Chinese activists also participated in the protests, including one who identified himself as Jiang, an artist living in Paris and representing the group Freedom Square.
Jiang said Xi Jinping's views and actions did not have the support of all Chinese, including his ethnic cleansing of Tibetans, his wholesale surveillance of Chinese citizens, his aggression against Taiwan and the crackdown on Hong Kong.
These views are actually different from ours, he said. We want to make it clear to the outside world that China does not have just one voice and that Xi Jinping does not represent us.”
Xi is a dictator, said Liu Feilong, a Chinese dissident living in the Netherlands, who decided to travel to Paris and join the protests after seeing protest announcements on social media.
Xi Jinping is not only harming people living in China, but also infiltrating democratic countries in Europe and America, posing a serious threat to universal values, he said. I fled China for freedom and found the freedom I wanted in the Netherlands. I must therefore also defend freedom and universal values.
After France, Xi will visit Serbia and Hungary, two European countries that are moving toward authoritarianism and are big beneficiaries of Xi's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to connect China to other nations.
It includes plans for a Budapest-Belgrade high-speed railway, financed mainly by China, to transport Chinese goods from the Greek port of Piraeus to Europe.
With reporting from RFA Tibetan, RFA Uyghur and Kitty Wang of RFA Mandarin. Edited by Malcolm Foster.
