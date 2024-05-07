Jokowi denies any involvement in the formation of Prabowo Subianto's cabinet





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has denied rumors that he made suggestions to President and Vice President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka regarding the formation of the ministerial cabinet under the next administration. “No, there is no suggestion,” he remarked when asked by reporters about the next cabinet's contributions on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Indonesian Digital Testing House in Depok, Indonesia. West Java, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The head of state also refrained from giving his opinion on the speech on increasing the number of ministries, from 34 to around 40, in the future Prabowo-Gibran government. “(Regarding) the next cabinet, you can just ask the president-elect,” he told the media. Earlier, Habiburokhman, vice chairman of the Prabowo-led Gerindra Party, noted that the president-elect had sought a lot of advice from President Jokowi regarding the formation of the cabinet for the 2024-2029 period. He said Prabowo considers Jokowi his mentor who shares his ideas on leadership, hard work and critical decisions. However, Habiburokhman refused to consider Prabowo-Jokowi relations as an indication of the president's intervention in the process of forming the next ministerial cabinet. “This is not an intervention. One thing is certain, that Mr. Prabowo will ask (Jokowi) for his opinion,” he said. The politician then expressed his belief that updating the discourse on cabinet expansion would bring positive results. “The participation of more people will not be a problem. In my opinion, the more the better,” he remarked at the Jakarta Parliament Complex, Monday, May 6. He believed that Indonesia, as a big country, needs more manpower to properly run the government. “Since we are a big country with difficult challenges and ambitious goals, it is only natural for us to bring more people together in government,” he said, while emphasizing that expanding the cabinet will not be intended to respond to political interests. BETWEEN Editor's Pick: 10 Countries Without Personal Income Tax Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1864950/jokowi-denies-involvement-in-formation-of-prabowo-subiantos-ministerial-cabinet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos