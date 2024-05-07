Strong relations between Kuwait and Turkey, strengthened by mutual visions





KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah begins an official visit to Turkey on Tuesday. The visit includes summit talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate cooperation on regional and international issues of common concern. The notable and continued development of relations between the two countries is driven by mutual visions and the fervor of political leadership. Kuwaiti-Turkish relations, marked by respect, mutual interest and coordination, date back to 1969, when the two countries signed an agreement on diplomatic relations. Over the past six decades, bilateral relations have grown exponentially, with Turkey proving itself to be a true partner in times of need. During the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Turkey took a strong stance against aggression and stood in solidarity with Kuwait and its call for sovereignty and independence. After the liberation of Kuwait, the two continued to exchange visits on a multitude of levels and for diverse perspectives. Kuwait showed solidarity with Turkey after the failed 2016 coup attempt, affirming its support for the Turkish people and their democratically elected government. The two friendly nations share a strong stance on the Palestinian issue and the right of the Palestinian people to an independent state, condemning the aggression and emphasizing the need to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

The late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and former Turkish President Abdullah Gul. Globally, both men are committed to combating terrorism and reject attempts to link terrorist and criminal acts to specific religions, sects or divisions. In 1983, Kuwait and Turkey signed an economic, industrial and technical cooperation agreement, while in 1988 they signed an investment encouragement agreement. The Turkish-Kuwaiti Joint Committee for Cooperation held its first session in October 2013 to boost cooperation in various fields. The two countries signed some 62 agreements in various fields, with Kuwaiti investments in Turkey reaching $2.5 billion. Around 447 Kuwaiti companies operate in Türkiye, while around 50 Turkish companies are established in Kuwait. Turkish companies in Kuwait, mainly concerned with infrastructure, have completed 50 projects with a total estimated value of $9 billion, including the new Kuwait International Airport. In addition to cooperation on the economic and technical fronts, the two men also engaged in activities promoting defense and parliamentary partnerships. On the humanitarian front, Kuwait has provided support to Turkey in times of need, including following a devastating earthquake in 2021 and fires in 2023, and has contributed significantly to easing the burden on the Turkish government as host of three countries. million Syrian refugees. KUNA

