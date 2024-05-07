Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyers cannot reach him in prison, spokesperson says





By Charlotte Greenfield

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Lawyers for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were unable to reach him on Sunday after he spent the night in a jail near the capital following his arrest the day before on corruption charges, officials said spokesperson.

Khan was taken by police from his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and transferred to Attock Prison, just outside Islamabad, where a court found him guilty of charges linked to the sale of state gifts.

The conviction likely means the cricket star-turned-politician will be disqualified from running in national elections.

“Attock prison is a no-go area for (his) legal team as well as nearby residents,” said Naeem Haider Panjotha, Khan's spokesperson for legal affairs, adding that they were not in able to bring him food or organize the signing of the keys. legal documents.

Pakistan's information minister referred a request for comment on Khan's access to his lawyers to provincial authorities in Punjab, where the prison is located. Punjab's top information officer did not respond to a request for comment.

Another Khan spokesman, Zulfi Bukhari, told Reuters his lawyers were waiting in the town of Attock, near the prison, and had not been able to meet Khan all day, but authorities asked them to try their luck on Monday.

He said the delays could hamper their attempts to quickly appeal the trial court's decision and seek bail. He added that lawyers would seek to schedule a time on Monday for the court to hear their application for Khan's release on bail.

Bukhari said the old colonial prison did not have the facilities that a former prime minister would normally be entitled to in the Pakistani prison system.

It was unclear whether Khan would appear in court on Monday, following a magistrate court's surprise ruling over the weekend sentencing him to three years in prison.

The arrest is the latest in a series of blows that weakened Khan's political standing after he fell out with Pakistan's powerful military and his party splintered.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said it had appealed the decision to the higher courts.

Bukhari said more than 100 PTI supporters had been arrested while trying to protest since Saturday and that although the party had initially called for peaceful protests nationwide, they did not want anyone to risk 'to be arrested. Authorities did not confirm the arrests and the information minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We don't want our workers to suffer more and be imprisoned, and we don't want our leaders to be in prison, especially at this time,” Bukhari said.

Thousands of Khan's collaborators and supporters have been arrested since May, according to the interior minister. Many pro-Khan parliamentarians were also arrested and distanced themselves from Khan, with some resigning from politics.

UPCOMING ELECTIONS

Khan's arrest came days before the government dissolved parliament, which would normally lead to elections by November. But the government decided on Saturday to use the latest census as part of the electoral procedure, which could delay the vote.

Bukhari said PTI's main demand was free and fair elections as soon as possible.

Britain's Foreign Office said on Saturday it was closely monitoring the situation and supported democratic principles. The Pakistani government denies that Khan's arrest is election-related.

Legal experts say the conviction means Khan would likely be disqualified from politics for five years.

“Imran Khan’s political future looks bleak after his arrest and disqualification,” said Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Foreign Policy Program.

The vice-president of Khan's party, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, took over as head of the PTI in his absence.

Bukhari said the PTI was planning to contest the elections. They hoped the appeals would overturn the conviction and believed Khan's popularity in Pakistan would increase due to his imprisonment.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad; additional reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; editing by William Mallard and Hugh Lawson)

