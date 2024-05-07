Communication technology dominated by imports, trade deficit IDR 30 T







Depok – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regrets that technological devices and communication tools in Indonesia are still dominated by imports. The total deficit, Jokowi said, reached more than IDR 30 trillion. “But unfortunately, the technological devices and communication tools we use are still dominated by imported products, and the trade deficit in this sector stands at almost 2.1 billion US dollars, or more than 30 trillion IDR,” Jokowi said during the inauguration of the Telecommunications Equipment Test Center or Indonesia Digital Test House (IDTH) on Jalan Raya Tapos, Depok City, West Java, Tuesday (7/5/2024). Jokowi said requests for device testing were still dominated by imports. He then spoke about meeting with two CEOs of global technology companies, namely Apple and Microsoft. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Since these two visits, I continue to emphasize, I continue to emphasize the same thing, that we must not be just spectators. We must not be just markets, but we must be actors, become producers,” said Jokowi. “Technology is developing, every day there are new technological devices that change the way we work, that provide speed and efficiency,” Jokowi added. Jokowi then explained that data related to device testing was still dominated by imports. He also spoke about the amount supplier There are only two devices for the Apple company in Indonesia, while in other ASEAN countries there are dozens or even dozens. “In China there are 3,046 devices, while in Indonesia there are only 632, which is very far. And in the previous meeting I received a report that, for example , for Apple devices, there are 320 Apple device suppliers in China Only two Indonesian suppliers go there, “only two suppliers. Meanwhile, there are 17 suppliers from the Philippines, 19 suppliers from Malaysia, 24 suppliers from Thailand and 72 suppliers from Vietnam,” he explained. “In fact, in ASEAN, our GDP is the largest. 46 percent of ASEAN's GDP is in Indonesia, but for… supplier there are only two of us,” Jokowi added. Jokowi said the situation was worrying. He recalled that it was a big job that must be continued. “Other countries have opportunities. That is why we need to increase the capabilities of our local technology industry. We cannot just be technology users, we do not want to be their market. We want to be key players in the global supply chain. We must have courage, we must “We are making progress,” he explained. (rdh/aud)

