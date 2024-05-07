Indonesia calls for OIC unity to support Palestine

May 7, 2024

JAKARTA – Indonesia sought to remind leaders of the Islamic world to stand united to help Palestine, as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met over the weekend to hammer out a resolution on the Gaza war , in a context of relaunching efforts to advance relations between Israel and Arab countries. nations.

“I would like to remind us of the Arab Peace Initiative and the OIC decision that peace with Israel will only be possible if Israel ends its occupation of Palestine,” Foreign Minister Retno LP said on Sunday Marsudi, according to a transcript of his speech at the conference.

This decision sent a strong message to Israel: without Palestinian independence, there can be no diplomatic relations. This message and this decision must be maintained, she said.

Like many OIC member states, Indonesia has no formal relations with Israel.

Retnos' remarks come nearly a week after the United States revealed it was prepared to offer security guarantees to Saudi Arabia if it normalized relations with Israel.

Riyadh, a close ally of Washington in the Middle East, has long been courted to establish official channels with Tel Aviv, but suspended negotiations when the Gaza war broke out.

Pro-Israeli media sources also suggested that Indonesia, another strong supporter of Palestinian sovereignty, was in similar talks to forge formal ties with Israel, an assumption that the Jakarta government has repeatedly refuted.

The OIC summit in Banjul, Gambia, was the group's first regular meeting after Israel began its assault on the occupied Palestinian territory, which has killed more than 34,000 people since October 7 and continues despite global calls for a permanent ceasefire.

Indonesia's top diplomat described it as testimony to the worst atrocities in modern history.

Speaking on behalf of President Joko Jokowi Widodo at the summit, Retno reiterated the importance of the OIC upholding justice and humanity for the Palestinians and not leaving our attention divided.

Our focus must remain united to help Palestine, she said.

The minister later revealed that she had held talks with a number of counterparts from OIC member states on the sidelines of the summit, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Gambia, Morocco, Malaysia and Brunei. She also met with the Secretary General of the OIC and the Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda.

Almost all of her meetings have touched on the subject of Palestine, she said, from ongoing negotiations for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to efforts to support full Palestinian membership. to the UN and to measures aimed at preventing a further escalation of the conflict.

Regional tensions have soared since the start of Israel's unwavering aggression in Gaza, as described by the OIC, sparking reactions from groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, as well as widespread condemnation.

At the end of the two-day summit, OIC member states adopted the 34-point Banjul Declaration, in which the group reiterated its strong support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to achieve their inalienable rights, including their right to self-determination and self-determination. establish a sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

They also collectively called on the international community to compel the occupying Power to respect international law and United Nations resolutions and to end its illegal occupation, colonization and apartheid in the Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. .

Failure to do so would prolong the conflict, cause more suffering and instability in the region and diminish the chances of a two-state solution, OIC leaders said.

Analysts said Retnos' warning against split attention in supporting Palestine could be driven by foreign media reports that Indonesia was seeking to open bilateral ties with Israel, speculation that could potentially undermine Jakarta's decades-long efforts to promote a two-state solution in the Middle East. East.

Experts said Israel would benefit if Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, softened its stance on Palestine.

These reports on the progress of diplomatic relations generally come from Israeli media. This is a diversion that could hamper our main diplomatic agenda, such as calling for a permanent ceasefire, said Yon Machmudi, a Middle East expert from the University of Indonesia. Jakarta Post.

Foreign Ministry officials have previously told the Job that they consider these reports are a media framing stunt from Tel Aviv.

Another Middle East expert, Siti Mutiah Setiawati of Gadjah Mada University, said the reports could be used as a diversionary tool. But she said Indonesia's position on Palestine would likely remain unchanged despite the possibility of informal engagement between Indonesian and Israeli officials.

The coherence of Indonesia's foreign policy can be measured by its stance on Palestine, a stance against colonization that was mandated by our Constitution, Siti said.