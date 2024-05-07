Politics
Indonesia calls for OIC unity to support Palestine
May 7, 2024
JAKARTA – Indonesia sought to remind leaders of the Islamic world to stand united to help Palestine, as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met over the weekend to hammer out a resolution on the Gaza war , in a context of relaunching efforts to advance relations between Israel and Arab countries. nations.
“I would like to remind us of the Arab Peace Initiative and the OIC decision that peace with Israel will only be possible if Israel ends its occupation of Palestine,” Foreign Minister Retno LP said on Sunday Marsudi, according to a transcript of his speech at the conference.
This decision sent a strong message to Israel: without Palestinian independence, there can be no diplomatic relations. This message and this decision must be maintained, she said.
Like many OIC member states, Indonesia has no formal relations with Israel.
Retnos' remarks come nearly a week after the United States revealed it was prepared to offer security guarantees to Saudi Arabia if it normalized relations with Israel.
Riyadh, a close ally of Washington in the Middle East, has long been courted to establish official channels with Tel Aviv, but suspended negotiations when the Gaza war broke out.
Pro-Israeli media sources also suggested that Indonesia, another strong supporter of Palestinian sovereignty, was in similar talks to forge formal ties with Israel, an assumption that the Jakarta government has repeatedly refuted.
The OIC summit in Banjul, Gambia, was the group's first regular meeting after Israel began its assault on the occupied Palestinian territory, which has killed more than 34,000 people since October 7 and continues despite global calls for a permanent ceasefire.
Indonesia's top diplomat described it as testimony to the worst atrocities in modern history.
Speaking on behalf of President Joko Jokowi Widodo at the summit, Retno reiterated the importance of the OIC upholding justice and humanity for the Palestinians and not leaving our attention divided.
Our focus must remain united to help Palestine, she said.
The minister later revealed that she had held talks with a number of counterparts from OIC member states on the sidelines of the summit, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Gambia, Morocco, Malaysia and Brunei. She also met with the Secretary General of the OIC and the Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda.
Almost all of her meetings have touched on the subject of Palestine, she said, from ongoing negotiations for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to efforts to support full Palestinian membership. to the UN and to measures aimed at preventing a further escalation of the conflict.
Read also: Indonesia supports Palestine as full member of UN
Regional tensions have soared since the start of Israel's unwavering aggression in Gaza, as described by the OIC, sparking reactions from groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, as well as widespread condemnation.
At the end of the two-day summit, OIC member states adopted the 34-point Banjul Declaration, in which the group reiterated its strong support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to achieve their inalienable rights, including their right to self-determination and self-determination. establish a sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
They also collectively called on the international community to compel the occupying Power to respect international law and United Nations resolutions and to end its illegal occupation, colonization and apartheid in the Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. .
Failure to do so would prolong the conflict, cause more suffering and instability in the region and diminish the chances of a two-state solution, OIC leaders said.
Analysts said Retnos' warning against split attention in supporting Palestine could be driven by foreign media reports that Indonesia was seeking to open bilateral ties with Israel, speculation that could potentially undermine Jakarta's decades-long efforts to promote a two-state solution in the Middle East. East.
Read also: Jokowi aide quashes report Indonesia was set to open ties with Israel
Experts said Israel would benefit if Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, softened its stance on Palestine.
These reports on the progress of diplomatic relations generally come from Israeli media. This is a diversion that could hamper our main diplomatic agenda, such as calling for a permanent ceasefire, said Yon Machmudi, a Middle East expert from the University of Indonesia. Jakarta Post.
Foreign Ministry officials have previously told the Job that they consider these reports are a media framing stunt from Tel Aviv.
Another Middle East expert, Siti Mutiah Setiawati of Gadjah Mada University, said the reports could be used as a diversionary tool. But she said Indonesia's position on Palestine would likely remain unchanged despite the possibility of informal engagement between Indonesian and Israeli officials.
The coherence of Indonesia's foreign policy can be measured by its stance on Palestine, a stance against colonization that was mandated by our Constitution, Siti said.
|
Sources
2/ https://asianews.network/indonesia-calls-for-oic-unity-in-support-of-palestine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia calls for OIC unity to support Palestine
- Apple is working on developing its own AI chip for data centers: WSJ
- Historic pig-to-human kidney transplant thrills Wisconsin medical community
- Leonard, Smith named to the U.S. men's team for the World Championship
- When Tanner meets Fletcher – Mpls.St.Paul Magazine
- OpenAI releases deepfake detector for disinformation researchers
- BETVICTOR UK Open Pool Championship 2024 | event guide
- Meet 20 Pittsburgh leaders driving technology innovation in 2024
- The earthquake occurred west of St. Vincent
- The District 10 boys tennis tournament will determine Monday's finalists
- Watch Jeff Goldblum do his homework and follow the dress code | Met Gala
- President Jokowi inaugurates Indonesia's digital testing house, encouraging strengthening of local technology industry