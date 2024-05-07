In Odisha, it's all about Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi

Courting Voters

On the other hand, after the INDIA bloc parties failed to reach an agreement before the polls in Odisha, the Congress continues to function alone and has informally conceded one seat in the Assembly (Bonai) to the CPI(M) and a seat in the Lok Sabha (Mayurbhanj) to the JMM.

The Congress, which is wooing voters by highlighting bonhomie among its rivals, is expected to regain its lost voter base in the southern and western regions, as well as in some pockets of the coastal belt. The party's manifesto appears to be generating interest among Dalits and tribals, which could help the grand old party in the absence of a Modi wave. During his recent visit to Odisha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the BJD and the BJP were together.

A large chunk of Congress votes shifted to the BJP in the 2019 elections, when the saffron party rode the Modi wave following the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot strike. The challenge the BJP faces this time is to get at least as many votes as in the last elections.

In 2019, the BJD won 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 112 of the 147 Assembly seats, while the BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats and 23 Assembly seats. The Congress got one Lok Sabha and nine Assembly seats. The BJD secured 44.71 per cent votes in the Assembly, while the BJP won 32.49 per cent and the Congress 16.12 per cent. The BJD won 42.8 per cent of the Lok Sabha votes polled in the state, while the BJP did better with 38.4 per cent and the Congress's margin narrowed further to 13.4 per cent.