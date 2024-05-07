Hush Money trial: Trump faces prison for gag violations as testimony continues





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump resumed his secret trial Tuesday, threatened with prison time for additional violations of the silence order, as prosecutors prepare to call high-profile witnesses, including porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Daniels' attorney, Clark Brewster, told The Associated Press that the actor, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, would likely be called as a witness Tuesday. Earlier today, Trump said in a Truth Social article that he had recently been told who the witness would be and complained that he should have been given more notice. He then deleted the post.

What you need to know about Trump's secret trial:

In the final weeks of Trump's 2016 Republican presidential campaign, Michael Cohen, her lawyer and personal fixer at the time, paid Daniels $130,000 to stay silent about what she says was a Awkward and unexpected sexual encounter with Trump during a celebrity golf outing in Lake Tahoe in 2016. July 2006. Trump denies having sex with Daniels.

Daniel's testimony, while sanitized for a courtroom and devoid of revealing details, is by far the most anticipated spectacle in a trial that has lurched between tabloidesque material and dry record-keeping details. His appearance on the witness stand will represent a remarkable legal and political moment. Courtroom testimony from an adult film actress about an intimate encounter she says she had with a former U.S. president adds to the long list of historic firsts in the case.

Former President Donald Trump attends his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Prosecutors and defense lawyers quibbled at the start of the day over the contours of his testimony.

A Trump lawyer, Susan Necheles, requested that Daniels not be allowed to testify about details of the alleged sexual relationship. Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said those details were relevant to her credibility, but also assured they would be truly basic. Judge Juan M. Merchan agreed to allow limited testimony.

The testimony made clear that at the time of the payment to Daniels, Trump and his campaign were reeling from the October 7, 2016 release of the never-before-seen 2005 Access Hollywood footage in which he bragged about seizing women's genitals without their permission.

The candidate spoke by phone with Cohen and Hope Hicks, his campaign's press secretary, the next day, as they sought to limit the damage caused by the tape and keep his alleged affairs out of the press, according to testimony.

Cohen paid Daniels after her lawyer at the time, Keith Davidson, indicated she was willing to make on-the-record statements to the National Enquirer or on television confirming a sexual relationship with Trump. National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard alerted publisher David Pecker and then, at Pecker's direction, told Cohen that Daniels was campaigning to go public with his claims, prosecutors said. Daniels previously sought to sell her story to another celebrity gossip magazine, Life & Style, in 2011.

Pecker testified earlier in the trial that he was reluctant to have the Enquirer pay capture-and-kill fees for Daniels that Cohen later did.

The first witness Tuesday was Sally Franklin, an executive at Penguin Random House, which published several Trump books through one of the company's publishing houses.

Prosecutor Becky Mangold asked Franklin to read excerpts from the 2004 volume Trump: How to Get Rich that informed Trump's approach to business. The readings appear to have been designed to show that Trump was involved in his business and ready to retaliate against those he believes have wronged him.

Among the excerpts: If you don't know every aspect of what you're doing, down to the paperclips, you're setting yourself up for unwanted surprises, and for many years I've said if someone fucks you, screw again -THE.

The jury heard Monday from two witnesses, including a former Trump Organization controller, who provided a mechanical but vital recitation of how the company repaid payments that were allegedly intended to prevent embarrassing stories from surfacing, then recorded them as legal fees in a way that Manhattan prosecutors say broke the law.

Former President Donald Trump attends his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Jeffrey McConney's testimony provided an important building block for prosecutors trying to pull back the curtain on what they say was a cover-up of company records on transactions designed to protect Trump's Republican presidential bid during a pivotal period of the race. It focused on a $130,000 payment from Cohen to Daniels and the subsequent reimbursement Cohen received.

McConney and another witness said the reimbursement checks were drawn from Trump's personal account. Yet even though jurors witnessed the checks and other documentary evidence, prosecutors did not obtain testimony Monday showing that Trump had dictated that the payments would be recorded as legal fees, a designation that prosecutors say was intentionally misleading.

McConney acknowledged under cross-examination that Trump never asked him to record the reimbursements as legal expenses or discussed the matter with him. Another witness, Deborah Tarasoff, an accounts payable manager for the Trump Organization, said under questioning that she did not get permission to cut the checks in question from Trump himself.

You never had reason to believe that President Trump was hiding something or anything like that? asked Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche.

Correct, replied Tarasoff.

The testimony followed a stern warning from Merchan that additional violations of a silence order barring Trump from making inflammatory comments out of court about witnesses, jurors and others closely connected to the case could result in a prison sentence.

The $1,000 fine imposed Monday marks the second time since the trial began last month that Trump has been sanctioned for violating the silence order. He was fined $9,000 last week, or $1,000 for each of nine offenses.

It appears that the $1,000 fines are not a deterrent. Therefore, in the future, this court must consider a prison sanction, Merchan said before jurors were brought into the courtroom.

Trump sat forward in his seat, glaring at the judge as he delivered the ruling. When the judge finished speaking, Trump shook his head twice and crossed his arms.

Yet even as Merchan warned of a prison sentence in his most specific and direct warning, he also made clear his reservations about a measure he described as a last resort.

The last thing I want to do is put you in jail, Merchan said. You are the former president of the United States and perhaps also the next president. There are many reasons why incarceration is truly a last resort for me. Taking this step would disrupt this procedure.

The latest violation stems from an April 22 interview with the Real Americas Voice television network in which Trump criticized the speed with which the jury was chosen and claimed, without evidence, that it was made up of Democrats.

Prosecutors continue to close in on their star witness, Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the secret payments. He is expected to face a bruising cross-examination from defense attorneys who will seek to undermine his credibility with jurors.

Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments, but he has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. The trial is the first of his four criminal cases to go before a jury.

Tucker reported from Washington.

