India election: Narendra Modi votes as fears grow among country's Muslims | World News

Narendra Modi voted in India's general election amid growing anxiety among minority communities.

THE Prime Minister voted at a school in Ahmedabad, in the western state of Gujarat, calling on his “compatriots” to “vote in large numbers” as the third phase of the 44-day election begins.

Almost a billions of people are registered to votewith Mr Modi running for a third term and hoping to win.

But the likely prospect of his victory could worry the country's Muslims, who make up 14% of the population and feel targeted by right-wing mobs tacitly supported by the government.

Mr. Modi sparked debate in his election rally in Rajasthan last monthaccusing the opposition Congress party of appeasement following its suggestion of levying inheritance tax to redistribute wealth.

The leader went on the offensive, changing tactics in his campaign to attack the opposition on the grounds of its pro-Muslim bias.

He said: “When they were in power, they said that Muslims had the first right to the nation's wealth.

“That means they will collect your wealth and distribute it to those who have many children. To the infiltrators. Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to the infiltrators?”

The crowd responded with cries of “no”.

Narendra Modi arrived in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Photo: AP





Opposition parties have stressed the problems of high unemployment, inflation, the crushing cost of living and alleged corruption over the past 10 years under Mr. Modi.

For a decade, the leader dominated the Indian political space. With a mix of muscular religious identity and nationalism, he forged his image as the leader of the Hindu-majority nation who took his rightful place.

Mr. Modi's silence on the numerous cases of lynching of Muslim men accused of trading in cow meat and bulldozing of Muslim-owned houses has been deafening.

Dismissing the allegations, a spokesperson for Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nalin Kohli, said: “Show me a project of the Indian government led by Prime Minister Modi which aims to grant benefits to a person on the basis of his religion and denies another on the basis of religion.

“Not a single one. If you are poor, if you are a beneficiary, you will receive the benefits – whether Muslim, Hindu, Christian, Buddhist or Parsi.”

In an interview with the Times Network, Modi said: “We are neither against Islam nor against Muslims.”

He added: “The community needs to introspect. Reflect. The country is moving forward.

“If your community feels deprived, what is the reason? Why did you not benefit from government schemes when Congress was in power.

“I am against the vote bank game, which is played on the basis of religion.”

Crucial phase

This phase, which is the third out of seven, is important for the BJP as it won over 80 per cent of the constituencies in the same period in the previous general elections in 2019.

The 26 seats in Gujarat won by the BJP in 2014 and 2019 are all up for grabs, and the party is confident of achieving its hat-trick.

In the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra, the party faces a tougher challenge as the Congress and its regional allies gain ground.

Once today's voting is over, 283 constituencies out of a total of 543 will have voted.

The turnout of 66.14% and 66.71% respectively in the first two phases was slightly lower than the corresponding phases five years ago, with analysts blaming summer heat and absence of a single strong issue to motivate voters.

Mr. Modi praised the violence-free conduct of the first two phases and said “voting is a great gift.”



“I call on the people to vote in large numbers,” he added. “There is great importance for Daan [charity] in our country and, in the same spirit, compatriots should vote as much as possible. »

But he has a lot to do to convince, particularly among minorities, that he is the prime minister of all 1.4 billion citizens.