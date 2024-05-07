Allies and Morrison keep London College of Fashion fashionable in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

At the end of this year, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) will cease to exist. Established in the spring ahead of the London 2012 Summer Olympics, the LLDC acted as the planning authority for a large site in east London crisscrossed by significant road, rail and water infrastructure that connects the fragments neighbors Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets. and Waltham Forest. It is to these four “growth districts” that the LLDC will transfer its planning powers on December 1, 2024, thus officially ceding its responsibility for the management of this new London district. At the time of the LLDC's creation, the area, built largely on formerly contaminated industrial land, included a collection of outgoing sports venues, the Westfield shopping center and homes for Olympians for the Games period, spread around a vast new green space, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. More than a decade later, the park is well established with mature, well-maintained landscapes, while simultaneously seeming to recede each year before a perimeter of towers and cranes. Just under 10,000 new homes have been delivered across the entire site area by 2019, forecast in the LLDC Local Plan to reach a total of 33,000 homes by 2036 (those delivered at – beyond 2024 will be supervised by the four districts).

The LLDC finishes just in time for the completion of the West Bank, the 'cultural legacy' of the London Olympics and a new outpost for a selection of arts and education institutions more easily associated with the area's postcodes 1 from London than the E20. It includes new buildings for BBC Music Studios, Sadler's Wells East, University College London (UCL), V&A East and London College of Fashion (LCF), 600 new homes and a public waterfront. Dubbed “Olympicopolis” in its early days by former London Mayor Boris Johnson (in typically grandiloquent vocabulary), the West Bank moniker is better suited to the simple, clean architecture that was delivered. Designed to a masterplan led by Allies and Morrison, the buildings form a muted-hued terrace. All are perfectly orthogonal, at least from the outside, except for the origami form of O'Donnell+ Tuomey's V&A building which, standing on pointed legs, seems ready to swing away from the family. Sandwiched between the River Lea to the south and Carpenters Road to the north, the new buildings trace a diagonal line from Sadler's Wells at the southeast tip to residential towers to the northwest. The London College of Fashion, designed by Allies and Morrison, sits almost in the middle of this terrace; with its 17 floors, it is a few floors lower than the residential buildings but rises well above its immediate neighbors.

The terrace was designed to negotiate a significant change in level. At the lower river level it is entirely pedestrianized with a series of graded routes and stairs which lead to a second pedestrian route linking the main entrances to LCF, BBC and Sadler's Wells. The upper level of the road is primarily for maintenance and vehicles. This means the buildings face the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, a hopeful invitation to a new audience. The park attracts around 8 million visitors a year, but in reality, visitors are more likely to arrive from the train station to the north. Yet the LCF entry takes crowd appeal seriously. It is framed at the upper walkway by rectangular concrete columns that rise three stories, marking the publicly accessible layers of the building. Along the width of this façade, steps descend to the lower waterside walkway, the deep steps incorporating planting troughs and wooden seating. It's a generous gesture, a habitable threshold, but climbing the steps is something of a commitment. A more manageable staircase is tucked to the side. Between the professional sense of some and the efforts of others, it is difficult to imagine a person motivated by curiosity alone exploring these public floors, despite thoughtful intention.

From river level, the organizing principles of the building become visible. It is an extruded square, a "vertical campus" bringing together for the first time previously scattered departments of the school (from journalism, jewelry and footwear to illustration and fashion marketing) in only one place. The block is pierced by a structural and circulation core which, above public level, is enveloped all around by work spaces of varying depth, with the exception of a moment in the northwest corner where a Glittering edge of the core is left exposed.







Entering the main lobby, a gently spiraling staircase escapes from the orthogonal plan, providing expansive views inside and out while ascending the concrete core to the third floor library. From there, the core is alternately perforated and enclosed, heated by maple wood-framed windows, panels, shelves and railings. On each floor there is an overlay of views up, through and below. The school's teaching programs are beginning to become visible; glimpses of seamstress mannequins, displays of fabric samples here, a neat array of sewing machines there. The atmosphere is not that of a flamboyant art school but rather a laborious one – there is a concentrated buzz to the place, a feeling of confinement. This is perhaps rooted in LCF's origins in city guilds and trade schools; it has always maintained links with the textile and clothing industries. Bringing the school's 5,000 students together in a purpose-built house aims to foster collaboration and cross-fertilization between programs in a way that was impossible when they were scattered across six urban sites. The permeable internal architecture supports this intention: intriguing workspaces unfold in all directions. On the other hand, this orderly grouping subtracts something in terms of cross-fertilization with the city itself; LCF's Lime Grove site has long been linked to the fabric and haberdashery stalls of Shepherds Bush Market; the Oxford Street location was a fashion retail hub. This new building of course exceeds the scale of the school's previous sites, but also speaks on a different scale, global rather than local, a pivot that will surely raise its profile and attract greater numbers of students. This is a reminder that whatever the origins of the LCF, it now fits firmly into the contemporary economic model of higher education, in which universities must market their products to a competitive global market in order to maintain a constant number of students. students and stay afloat.

The new LCF house is a good building. The spaces inside, whether for workshops, seminars or circulation, are all generous and there are ample and less defined spaces, which allow for all three, a space which lends itself to flexibility in the weather. Everywhere there are invitations to stroll, like the wooden benches that line the windows facing outside on all floors. High levels of natural light, natural ventilation and carefully designed acoustics provide warmth and comfort not immediately associated with so much exposed concrete. It would be a nice place to study.

At a time when university investments are declining at an alarming rate, it is encouraging to see so much time and attention being lavished here (the project has been 10 years in the making). But industrial production in the city is also rapidly declining, and by positioning the school on the global stage, ties to the city itself and the ecosystems resulting from physical production are weakening. Large windows set in chamfered frames offer a view of the capital, but it seems distant, as a backdrop, "over there" while the school is "over here". It's hard not to wonder whether the clustering of productive spaces in the somewhat sterile environs of post-Olympic Stratford has extracted something irreplaceable from the rest of London. Alpa Depani is an architect and head of strategic planning and design for the London Borough of Waltham Forest.





