Trump's scattered attacks on the justice system cause real damage | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's verbal attacks on judges, prosecutors, witnesses, jurors and the American justice system as a whole undermine the rule of law and American democracy while fueling threats and potential violence against people involved in the legal proceedings against him and encouraging his extremist allies. say former federal prosecutors and judges.

In his campaign to win back the presidency, and amid various criminal and civil trials, Trump has launched multiple attacks on the American justice system on his Truth Social platform to counter the 88 federal and state criminal charges he faces.

Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has accelerated the glorification of the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He called them patriots and hostages, while promising that if he wins, he will free the people convicted of crimes as one man. of his first acts in office.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly questioned the electoral system. He refused to say he would accept the results of the 2024 election, a ploy similar to what he did in 2020 before falsely claiming the election was rigged, a claim he still maintains.

If everything is honest, I will gladly accept the results, Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week. If not, you must fight for the rights of the country.

Darkly, Trump also warned that if he lost the election, the country would be engulfed in chaos and bloodshed. Those words referred, in part, to Trump's predicted fallout for the auto industry, but clearly echo his false accusations that he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 due to fraud.

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on April 13, just before the start of his first criminal trial in New York, Trump reiterated his false claims about his 2020 defeat: the election was rigged. Plain and simple, 2020 was rigged. We could never let this happen again.

At the same rally, he lambasted Juan Merchan, the very judge overseeing his trial in Manhattan. In that case, Trump faces 34 counts of altering company records in 2016 to hide $130,000 in secret payments that his fixer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed have an affair with him.

I have a crooked judge, Trump raged against Merchan, adding that he was completely gagged in front of a very conflicted and corrupt judge, who suffers from TDS Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump's multiple attacks on witnesses and jurors, which he was told were prohibited and could result in a contempt citation, prompted Merchan to twice fine Trump a total of $10,000 for having violated an order of silence against such attacks.

The court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders, the judge said, warning that Trump could face prison time if he commits similar attacks.

Trump insists, without any evidence, that the more than seven dozen federal and state criminal charges he faces in four jurisdictions constitute election interference, and says he did nothing illegal.

Former prosecutors and judges say Trump's inflammatory rhetoric is catnip for his Maga allies and could spark violence in 2024.

At its core, Trump's promise of pardon signals to anyone prone to insurrectionist behavior that they can expect a get-out-of-jail-free card, said former federal judge John Jones, now President from Dickinson College.

Judge Juan Merchan warns Donald Trump that any further violation of the silence order could land the former president in prison. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

My fear is that we will face civil unrest that would hamper the elections. What worries me is that there may be vigilante groups, under the guise of stopping the theft, patrolling polling stations and intimidating voters.

Jones emphasized that each of the Jan. 6 defendants received proper due process.

They were convicted or pleaded guilty to significant federal crimes, he said. Promising them pardons in the face of this goes against all the principles of our justice system.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Wednesday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Regarding Trump's continued claims that the 2020 election was rigged and that the country will experience bloodshed if he loses again, Jones said: The word bloodshed is not ambiguous. The last time Trump instigated this kind of post-election destruction, people lost their lives.

Former federal prosecutors raise similar concerns.

To the extent that President Trump is dangling pardons for the J6 defendants, he is in effect trying to eliminate the deterrent effect of criminal prosecutions, with the expected result of making violence on his part more likely, said the former attorney Paul Rosenzweig.

From a legal perspective, deterrence is essential. Threats of violence in 2024 can only be mitigated by strong and consistent prosecution of acts of violence in 2020.

Concerns about the potentially dangerous fallout from Trump's attacks on the election and legal systems are underscored by a Brennan Center study in late April, which showed that 38% of more than 925 local election officials surveyed had experienced threats, harassment or abuse.

The Brennan survey, conducted in February and March, also found that 54% of respondents were concerned about the safety of their colleagues and 62% were concerned that political leaders were trying to interfere with how they do their job.

Along the same lines, Washington Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has handled a number of cases involving January 6 insurrectionists, has bluntly warned of the dangers of increased violence this year. Chutkan, who is expected to oversee Trump's trial on accusations by special prosecutor Jack Smith that he sought to overturn the 2020 election, echoed Rosenzweig's warning that more violence is less likely to happen. produce if those found guilty or who pleaded guilty for the January 6 attack. receive appropriate penalties.

Last month, Chutkan handed down a harsh 66-month sentence for an insurrectionist who attacked the Capitol and called the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump allies, which resulted in injuries to 140 police officers, a crisis as well serious that this country has ever faced.

Chutkan notably stressed that extremism is alive and well in this country. Threats of violence persist unabated.

Former prosecutors also say Trump's attacks on the justice system are alarming.

Trump's persistent disparagement of the justice system is surely as divisive as anything he does because he lies, said former Justice Department official Ty Cobb, who worked as a White House lawyer for part of the Trump administration. Trump's lies in this area appear to have been taken by his supporters as the truth.

Cobb emphasized that Trump was not unfairly targeted by the Justice Department or the Biden administration, but charged only for the serious crimes he committed. The two state cases in which Trump is criminally charged have nothing to do with the Biden administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/07/trump-trial-justice-system-violence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos