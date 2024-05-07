Provocateur Erdogan inaugurated Chora Church as a mosque – Strong reaction from Greek Foreign Minister





Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially declared the conversion of Chora Monastery, a Byzantine church in Constantinople, into a mosque in a special ceremony. He participated in the event via teleconference directly from the presidential palace. It is the monument with the most elaborate Byzantine mosaics preserved in Constantinople, along with Hagia Sophia and the Pammakaristos Monastery, which also serves as a mosque. “Over the past 21 years, we have diligently restored 5,500 ancestral monuments across our country and deep within our collective consciousness,” the Turkish president said in his speech opening the ceremony. The event marked the culmination of restoration and preservation efforts of 201 historical monuments undertaken by the General Directorate of Foundations in Turkey and Pristina, Kosovo. “I perceive today’s important ceremony as further testimony to the sensitivity we demonstrate in terms of heritage preservation,” continued Tayyip Erdogan. When attention turned to the Chora Monastery, he deferred to the provincial mufti of Constantinople, Safi Arpagius, who remarked: “Mr. President, after 79 years, it has been restored and reopened to loyal by the General Directorate of Foundations. “Kariye” was transformed into a museum 79 to 80 years after the Hagia Sophia mosque. It was a place that previously served as a mosque. “After 1947, this mosque, transformed into a museum, was the subject of renovation and restoration efforts, supported by our institutions. Today, by the grace of God, it is once again dedicated to prayer and will welcome the faithful to Constantinople. “Right now,” the Turkish president said, “you hold the scissors in your hands and the ribbon is in front of you.” “All together,” he announced, “say “in the name of the Lord” (for Allahu bismilah) and cut the ribbon. Congratulations!” The mosque will operate on the model of Hagia Sophia. The mosaics on the walls of the prayer area were covered, while an area was determined to be visited by tourists accompanied by a guide. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The operation of the Chora Church as a mosque constitutes a challenge for the international community “The decision of the Turkish authorities to transform the Chora Church into a mosque constitutes a significant challenge for the international community, as it fundamentally modifies and undermines its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which belongs to humanity as a whole,” the Foreign Ministry said. said in a statement. The declaration emphasizes that “preserving the ecumenical nature of monuments and adhering to international standards for the safeguarding of religious and cultural heritage represent a distinct international obligation incumbent upon all nations.” Translated by Thanos Chrysanthopoulos

