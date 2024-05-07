Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi votes, asks people to vote in record numbers in 3rd phase | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched his vote of Ahmedabad constituency, on Tuesday encouraged citizens to participate in the third phase of the ongoing project. Lok sabha elections by voting save numbers .

PM Modi declared that their active participation would strengthen the dynamism of the electoral process. The Prime Minister shared this message on X in several languages, including Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi.

“Let us urge everyone voting today to vote in record numbers. Their efforts participation will definitely make the elections more dynamic,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Today is the vote for the 3rd phase of the Lok Sabha 2024. I call on my compatriots to vote in large numbers. In a democracy, “MatDaan” is not a routine exercise. “Daan” has great importance in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. There are still 4 rounds of voting left. As a voter from Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. Last night I arrived here from Andhra. I am here in Gujarat and then I also have to go to Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana. I won't be able to speak much but I want to thank the voters and countrymen of Gujarat who voted with great enthusiasm,” PM Modi told reporters after the vote.

He added that elections take place in 64 countries and they should all be compared.

“The electoral process and election management in India are examples from which democracies around the world can learn. The world's leading universities should carry out a case study. There are elections in around 64 countries and it should compare them all. This year is like a celebration of democracy. All media friends in India have more than 900 television channels. There are more than 5000 daily newspapers and they are completely colored in election colors. “compatriots to vote in large numbers and celebrate democracy,” he said.

The third phase of the election involves 93 constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories. More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are vying for seats during this phase. Notable contenders include Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).

A total of 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase. To facilitate the voting process, 1.85 lakh polling stations have been established, staffed by 18.5 lakh officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

