C Raja Mohan writes: Xi Jinping's visit, a challenge divided between Europe and India





Xi Jinping's passage through Europe this week highlights China's bold play to exploit divisions in Europe and across the Atlantic with the United States. It also highlights Europe's difficulties in the great power dynamic between the United States, Russia and China. The prospect of Trump returning to power in Washington, Russia's growing military confidence in Ukraine and growing economic pressure from Beijing put Europe in a difficult situation.

Speaking at Sorbonne University a fortnight ago, French President Emmanuel Macron sought to shake Europe out of its complacency. Macron warned that Europe could well die if it does not pull itself together to meet all the challenges presented by the United States, Russia and China. When he visits France, Serbia and Hungary this week, Xi will try to make the European trilemma more difficult to resolve.

Xi Jinping courts Europe Xi on a trip to Europe after five years amid a spy scandal, it shows China's growing penetration of Europe's ruling caste. Even more important is the European investigation into Chinese dumping of electric vehicles and the prospect of major sanctions against Chinese electric vehicle makers. Xi, for his part, is keen to persuade Europeans not to escalate the trade war with China and to reverse the stated strategy of de-risking economic relations with Beijing. China has economic assets to offer, in the form of investments. In Hungary, President Viktor Orban is a friend of China and will outline Beijing's plans to set up an electric vehicle factory in the country, undermining Europe's ambitions to develop its own capabilities in the sector. China is already a major investor in the Serbian economy. France is also keen to attract Chinese investment and insists it will not participate in the US's attempt to isolate China. We need the Chinese, Macron said, calling for a reset of economic relations with China on the eve of Xi's visit this week. During his visit to China last April, Macron declared that Europe would not follow America to Taiwan. On the eve of Xi's visit to France, Macron reaffirmed the message of European strategic autonomy and suggested that Europe would be a balancing power between the United States and China. This is music to Xi's ears, and he would like to probe the extent of the divide between Europe and the United States over their China strategy. China's support for Russia While China remains a valuable economic partner and an important global player in tackling issues such as climate change, Xi's support for Putin's invasion of Ukraine has raised widespread concerns in Europe. As Russia moves from a defensive stance in eastern Ukraine to a more offensive stance, there are growing concerns that Putin could destabilize central Europe. Macron sought to stop the war in Ukraine in early 2022 by reaching out to Putin, arguing that Russia is a natural part of the European security architecture and should not be isolated. Today, Macron says Putin represents the biggest threat to Europe's future. While thanking the United States for its support, Macron says Europe cannot bet on this forever and must take charge of its security. Macron also floated the idea that Europe should be prepared to send troops to Ukraine to stop the advance of Putin's armies. But it has encountered a lot of resistance across Europe, including from Germany, which has no desire to establish itself on the ground in Ukraine. Some in Europe are betting that Xi is the only world leader capable of moderating Putin's policy toward Ukraine. They look forward to his presence at the Ukraine Peace Conference hosted by Switzerland in June this year. But there is no indication that Xi is ready to undermine, let alone abandon, Putin at this time. After Paris, Xi stops in Serbia and Hungary, home to two of the most pro-Russian regimes in Europe. Xi's bonhomie with leaders in Budapest and Belgrade will highlight both the divisions in Europe and the depth of support for the Sino-Russian alliance. While the U.S. characterization of the Sino-Russian understanding as an axis of authoritarians has some resonance in liberal Europe, Xi's call to reject Cold War mentality and bloc politics seems right to supporters of peace on the continent. Xi timed his visit to Serbia to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. China has consistently used this incident to counter the Western narrative of respect for international law and a rules-based order. The Trumps push and the Macrons pull As Xi and Putin intensify their political attacks on NATO, the United States is unwittingly strengthening its position. In a recent interview with Time magazine, former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee in this year's presidential elections, reiterated his well-known complaints against Europe. Trump, who has long accused NATO allies of not contributing their share of the European defense burden, has insisted that the United States will not defend European countries that do not pay their fair share. Trump also criticized the European Union for protectionism and promised to push for a fairer trading relationship. In his recent interview with The Economist, Macron highlighted the need to build European sovereignty to survive and prosper in the face of political, economic and technological domination by the United States and China. But skeptics point to deep divisions within Europe that limit opportunities to realize Macron's ambitious quest for European strategic autonomy. Yet ties between the United States and Europe are too close for either side to simply walk away from the other. Challenge for Delhi Whatever its final choice, Europe's response to its geopolitical trilemma will have major consequences for India's relations with the United States, Russia and China. Europe sees Russia as the main threat and China as an opportunity and is under pressure from the United States to share more of the defense burden in Europe against Russia and to contribute to the Asian security by strengthening U.S. balancing efforts against China. For Delhi, Beijing is the main challenge and Moscow is part of the answer. Meanwhile, US domestic politics have become a variable in shaping great power relations. If Delhi does not want to be a passive victim of possible major changes in relations between Washington, Brussels, Moscow and Beijing, it will have to step up its engagement with Europe. This must include greater attention to trade and security challenges like Ukraine's. Recent years have seen India end its traditional neglect of Europe. This has strengthened the reach of individual European powers like France, sub-regional groups like the Nordic countries, smaller economic groups like EFTA and the European Union. But Delhi has barely scratched the surface of India's strategic possibilities in Europe. The writer is international affairs editor for The Indian Express and Visiting Professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/xi-jinping-europe-visit-india-challenge-9313680/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

