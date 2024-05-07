Connect with us

Heavy metal music has its place in Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia

The sounds of strumming guitars and beating drums echo through the air. Crowds dance in circles while banging their heads back and forth.

Some 38,000 fans attended Hammersonic last weekend, according to organizers of Southeast Asia's largest annual heavy metal music festival. Featuring 55 bands, the event takes place in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country in the world.

One of the bands performing, Lamb of God, was banned from performing in neighboring Malaysia in 2013 after Islamic leaders said some of the band's songs were blasphemous. Interestingly, the current Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, speaks openly about his passion for heavy metal and calls himself a fan of Lamb of God.

Pri Ario Damar, dean of the Faculty of Performing Arts at the Jakarta Institute of Arts. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

We are a moderate Muslim country and that is why we are more open to foreign influences, especially heavy metal music, than some more conservative countries, said Pri Ario Damar, dean of the performing arts faculty at the Institute of arts in Jakarta.

Damar, 49, was a bassist in a local heavy metal band in the 1990s and currently performs with his students from time to time. Heavy metal has been popular here for decades, he says. So there are several generations of listeners here who appreciate it as a way to comment on society, politics and the environment.

At 6 p.m. local time, during a break in live performances at Hammersonic, many fans went to the designated prayer area. Some of them prayed wearing heavy metal t-shirts displaying their Muslim faith and their favorite music simultaneously.

During the 6 p.m. prayer break, these fans simultaneously display their Muslim faith and their passion for heavy metal music. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

As bands from around the world took the stage, Dian Ranidita, a 40-year-old Indonesian mother of three, tapped her feet to the beat while her husband Yanuardi gently bobbed his head up and down.

The stereotype of heavy music is always dark, violent, aggressive and also evil, but in reality heavy metal is not like that, Dian said, adding that she has been a heavy metal fan since high school due to the different themes of music which it relates to.

For example, romantic themes when you are heartbroken or want to fall in love with someone. And also if you're feeling down, there are also themes of depression, and when you want to release your adrenaline, she said. These are some of the many themes of heavy metal.

Sisi Selatan is a heavy metal band from the Indonesian city of Solo. The group performed songs about love and social activism while fans in front of the stage jumped up and down. Members of the group say Indonesia is a country that embraces foreign cultural influences.

We [Indonesians] absorb foreign cultures, said guitarist Adi Wibowo. Not only metal music, but also Korean, Japanese, Indian music and much more. We embrace these types of music.

Indonesian singer and songwriter Denisa Dhaniswara performs at Hammersonic, Southeast Asia's largest annual heavy metal music festival. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

Denisa Dhaniswara is a 24-year-old heavy metal singer from Jakarta. Like many singers, she writes songs based on her own personal experiences.

Many of my words are filled with sorrow and greed. So I really want people to feel unsettled when they listen to my music, she said. It's a way of saying: I feel like this, do you understand? If you tell, that's good. I mean, I'm not alone here.

Dhaniswara says Indonesia's heavy metal fan base is growing as artists get better and better.

Indonesia has a lot of new heavy metal bands and that makes me very happy because they are still emerging, she said. I always discover new things. Everyone is so creative.

