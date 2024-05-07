



Financial regulators permanently banned the accounting firm that the parent company of Donald Trump's media platform hired as part of an enforcement action after an investigation found the firm didn't actually conduct audits and instead, he had simply pasted old work into new documents and falsified the date. The survey results do not include work done for Republican presidential candidate Trump Media and Technology Group.

According to the SEC investigation, accounting firm BF Borgers of Lakewood, Colorado, and its namesake owner Benjamin F. Borgers failed to properly audit and monitor the financial records of public companies, leading to bankruptcy deliberate and widespread systematic approach of the accounting firm. Regulators discovered that Borgers himself had told audit staff that they could copy working papers from previous audits and paste them as final audit working papers for new client engagements. The SEC said the staff, in response, updated the balance sheet dates and workpaper completion dates, but that all other information was replicated from a previous audit or a quarterly review. Borgers also falsely documented nonexistent work by pretending to meet with engagement associates for meetings to discuss potential risks associated with an audit.

Ben Borgers and his audit firm, BF Borgers, were responsible for one of the largest mass gatekeeper bankruptcies in our financial markets, said Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the company's enforcement division. the SEC. Because investors rely on the audited financial statements of public companies to make their investment decisions, accountants and accounting firms that audit these statements play a vital role in our financial markets. Borgers and his firm abandoned that role altogether, but thanks to the careful work of SEC staff, Borgers and his fictitious audit mill were shut down for good.

Regulators said Borgers, as engagement partner, was supposed to review or supervise the audit work. Instead, no planning meetings were held and Borgers rarely interacted with auditors at the staff level. The SEC said Borger's falsified work papers were intended to create the illusion that the firm's audit engagements complied with public accounting standards, when they knew the reports were fraudulent.

In response to the SEC ban, Trump Media fired Borgers and hired Semple, Marchal & Cooper, LLP, an accounting firm based in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a 2018 PCAOB report, the firm had a single office with three issuer audit clients, six partners and 13 professional staff members. Trump Media has a market capitalization of $6.7 billion.

