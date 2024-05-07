PM Modi: People must decide whether voting for jihad will work or for Ram Rajya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 7 that the country had reached a turning point in history and the people had to decide whether they would be ruled by 'vote jihad' or by Ram Rajya.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Mr. Modi denounced the opposition Congress, saying its intention was very dangerous and calling for “vote jihad” against it. “India is at a turning point in its history; you have to decide whether voting for jihad or Ram Rajya will work,” he said.

The INDI alliance partners do not care about the fate of the masses…they are conducting elections to save their dynasty, PM Modi said while targeting the opposition bloc. For the opposition alliance partners INDIA, their viraasat (The dynasty) is more important than the country and they can do anything to save their power, he said.

The Prime Minister asked people if they had heard the popular saying “Share your work… “(to concern himself only with his own work), to which the members of the assembly added “go to the public“(doesn't care about others).

“Terrorists in Pakistan are threatening to wage jihad against India. And here the Congress members have also announced that they will vote for jihad against Modi…this means people of a particular religion are being asked to vote united against Modi. Imagine to what level the Congress has stooped,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Congress had terrible intentions and its conspiracies were dangerous. “To understand this, you will have to listen to those who worked and led the Congress for 20-25 years and are in the process of leaving the party,” he said.

“Now listen to them,” one woman said when she visited the Ram temple, “she was harassed so much that she had to leave the Congress,” Mr. Modi said. Another person who left the Congress said the party had been “captured by the Muslim League and the Maoists”, he said.

“Another leader who left Congress has exposed another deep conspiracy, saying ShehzadThe Congress (prince) intends to overturn the Supreme Court decision on the Ram Temple, like his father did in the Shah Bano case,” he said.

In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought alimony from her husband after their divorce, but the then Congress government, led by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi , overturned the judgment through a law.

Mr. Modi asserted that the Congress and the INDIA alliance do not care about our faith or national interest. “There is a competition among members of Congress to make anti-national statements,” he said.

The prime minister said the Congress's “love for Pakistan” reached its peak after each phase of voting. “A former Congress CM said that our army is carrying out terrorist attacks and Pakistan is innocent,” he pointed out.

Look at the shamelessness of another top Congress leader, who said that Pakistan had no role in the Mumbai terror attack, he mentioned. A leader of another Congress ally is threatening India, saying Pakistan does not wear bangles, he added.

“I ask the Congress prince, what is the intention of your colleagues who speak (like this)? Why so much love for Pakistan and so much hatred for our army? That's why people say The hand of Congress (The hand of Congress)…” he said, to which the assembly members added, “With Pakistan” (with Pakistan).

Further targeting his political opponents, Mr Modi said that by exposing their agenda, they had emptied their entire “dictionary of abuses” against him.

“Your vote made India the fifth largest economy in the world, led to the abrogation of Article 370 (which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and made a tribal woman president of the country .Your vote helped lift 25 million people in India out of poverty,” Mr. Modi said while addressing the gathering.

Your vote has ended the 500-year wait to build the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, he said. The country is moving forward thanks to the efforts of the people, Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction over the pace of polling in the first two hours of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, underway on May 7. Polling in Khargone will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

Before reaching Khargone, Prime Minister Modi met 30 BJP workers at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, a party spokesperson said. Among them were BJP workers from polling stations in Indore district, where the party had secured maximum votes in the state assembly elections last year, the spokesperson said.

Indore city BJP president Gaurav Ranadive said that this time instead of big leaders, party workers had been introduced to the Prime Minister so that they could be encouraged to facilitate the increase in percentage voting in the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his candidature on April 29 and joined the BJP.

Following this, the Congress appealed to voters to press the NOTA (none of the above) option on electronic voting machines “to teach the BJP a lesson”. Indore will go to polls on May 13.