Margaret Thatcher “had the Falklands”, Tony Blair “had Iraq”, and David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson “will be remembered for Brexit”.

Liz Truss will be known as “the shortest-serving prime minister long after the facts of her mini-budget have been forgotten”, wrote John Rentoul in The independent. But with the Conservatives almost certainly heading for defeat at the next general election, what legacy will Rishi Sunak leave behind?

Britain's first Asian Prime Minister

Britain's first non-white, Hindu prime minister came in at number 10 with “little fanfare”, coming after Truss's short tenure, Sunny Hundal said in the Financial Times in October 2022. The fact that Sunak has been tasked with leading the country is a sign that Britain is “increasingly comfortable as a multicultural democracy”.

To subscribe to The week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple angles. SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE Subscribe to free weekly newsletters From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox.

Global perception lagged behind “the quietly transformed British reality”, Fraser Nelson said in The telegraph. In the United States, “The Daily Show” released a video sketch suggesting there would be a “racist backlash.” But in reality, there was “no sound” – a silence that spoke volumes.

Rwandan bill

Sunak's plan to send asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda has become his signature policy. Passing the bill in April, he called it “landmark legislation,” promising that the first deportations would begin in July, while the first flights were originally planned for the spring.

Sunak “carried out this policy with determination despite a torrent of personal abuse and destructive tactics from opposition parties, his unelected peers and human rights lawyers,” the president said. Daily Mail. Even though the projects still face legal obstacles, “the Prime Minister is clearly serious.”

Demolish rather than repair

The Prime Minister has been “too willing to destroy” in his final year in office, said The Economist, with his decision to scrap the northern part of HS2 being “the most obvious example”. Cutting the link between Birmingham and Manchester would have freed up £40 billion to be “poured elsewhere”, but “in reality this funding is likely to evaporate”.

He also watered down the country's net zero emissions plans, although he claimed the UK's emissions can still reach net zero by 2050.

A smoke-free generation

In 'historic public health intervention' Sunak could become prime minister capable of 'creating Britain's first smoke-free generation', says The Guardian.

If the Tobacco and Vaping Bill is passed, anyone aged 15 in 2024, or younger, will be banned from buying cigarettes. It will also aim to make vaping less attractive to children.

Some Conservative MPs have expressed concern, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who described the bill as “crazy”. But MPs voted in favor of the government's plan by 383 votes to 67 in April. The bill will still need to pass the Lords before becoming law.

The “disconnected” leader

With his Silicon Valley origins and billionaire in-laws, Sunak has often been accused of being woefully out of touch with ordinary voters. A YouGov poll earlier this year found that 78% of the public – including 70% of 2019 Tory voters – think Sunak is out of touch with reality.

When he interacts with the public, he has “an incredible ability to say the wrong thing,” deputy political editor Jessica Elgot said in The Guardian. He once asked a homeless man, “Do you work in retail?” He was also widely mocked online for appearing unable to use a debit card and for borrowing a Kia from a Sainsbury's employee during a petrol PR photoshoot instead of using his Jaguar government.

'Doomed to fail'

After their defeat in the local elections, the Conservatives remain far behind Labor in opinion polls. Sunak will certainly be remembered for leading the Conservative Party to a historic defeat after 14 years in power.

To be fair, he “started with the weakest hand of any prime minister of the modern era”, James Ball said in The new European. “He had been soundly defeated in a leadership contest seven weeks earlier, and had been chosen as leader, reluctantly, by a party desperate to avoid the indignity of another contest.”

The positioning of this “accidental Prime Minister” has since “ricocheted like a pinball machine on a faulty table”, often favoring the “novel or the surprising to the detriment of the sensible”. Yet every trick was “doomed to fail.”