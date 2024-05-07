German NGO report links AKP electoral defeat to economic misery, corruption and nepotism

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered a historic defeat in local elections on March 31 due to the country's deteriorating economy accompanied by corruption and nepotism, according to a report. report from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), based in Berlin.

The eight-page SWP report, titled Local Elections in Turkey: New Open Spaces and Areas of German-Turkish Cooperation, was written by researchers from the SWP's Center for Applied Turkey Studies (CATS).

In the local elections on March 31, the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP)emergedas the leading party for the first time in 47 years, securing 37.7 percent of the vote, retaining control of key cities and making substantial gains in other regions, while the AKP, for the first time in 22, came in second, receiving only 35.4 percent of the vote and losing in many of his former strongholds.

According to the report, against the backdrop of record inflation, currently above 65 percent, tight monetary policy and the resulting loss of purchasing power among urban population groups, the election was a test of public opinion towards President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Even the president admitted before the local elections that the latest minimum wage and pension increases had failed to keep pace with rapidly rising inflation.

Like everywhere else in the world, we are grappling with a rising cost of living driven by debilitating inflation. In an environment of high inflation, everything we offer seems to disappear into a bottomless pit, Erdoan said in a campaign speech in central Turkey.

This was punished – not only for economic misery, but also for increased corruption and nepotism, the report said, referring to possible reasons for the AKP's electoral defeat.

In recent years, Turkey has suffered from a declining economy, with high inflation and unemployment as well as a poor human rights record. President Erdoan is criticized for his mismanagement of the economy, emptying state coffers and establishing a one-man regime in a country where dissent is repressed and opponents are imprisoned for criminal charges. political reasons.

Erdoan and his party are also widely criticized for filling public posts with his cronies and ignoring merit-based appointments.

According to the report, the AKP and its electoral ally, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), have lost public support despite many advantages, such as a majority in Parliament (319 seats out of 594), unlimited access to state resources and control over the media, which allows them to determine public discourse.

Weak candidates

The list of mayoral candidates is another factor that weakened the AKP's chances of winning in local elections, according to the report, which said Erdoan mostly prefers low-profile candidates who would not provide a power base to future challengers of the party.

In Istanbul, the AKP mayoral candidate, Murat Kurum, a former minister, was soundly defeated by the city's incumbent mayor, Ekrem Mamolu, although Erdoan, who hoped to win back Istanbul from the CHP, campaigned alongside Kurum.

Mamolus' victory undoubtedly consolidated his position as Erdoan's main challenger in the coming years and a promising candidate in the next presidential election, scheduled for 2028, according to the SWP report.

When German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made his first official visit to Turkey last month, during which he met with Mamolu and then President Erdoan, comments on social media and in the German press said the sequence Steinmeier's meetings with Mamolu and Erdoan show that Mamolu is considered the new leader of Turkey who will succeed Erdoan.

The election results have, among other things, weakened prospects for a constitutional amendment that would allow Erdoan to run for another presidential term, the report also said, while calling the March 31 local elections a good starting point for the 'opposition. fight against the consolidation of an authoritarian system and prepare for the post-Erdoan era.

Erdoan was re-elected president in May. He is not eligible for another term unless a constitutional amendment is passed to pave the way for another candidacy since he has already served two terms as president.

Presidents are elected for a renewable five-year term in Türkiye, in accordance with the constitution.

According to the report, the local elections also gave the CHP an opportunity to improve the daily lives of large swaths of voters through smart local politics and distinguish itself as a future ruling party.

The next general elections in Türkiye are also scheduled for 2028.

More space for Turkish-German cooperation

Among other things, local elections have opened up new areas of cooperation between CHP-run municipalities and German and European cities, the SWP says in its report.

The report says that a reinvigoration of relations between Germany and Turkey now appears possible mainly through economic ties and cooperation at the local level, given that the CHP governs many more municipalities than before.

This opens up new areas of cooperation between German and Turkish cities and communities. There are currently more than 80 German-Turkish city partnerships. Town twinning not only promotes links between societies; They also create space for municipal cooperation and the exchange of experiences on topics such as environmental protection, sustainable urban development, digitalization, protection of marginalized groups and refugees and youth participation, the report said, adding that Germany could also financially support opposition municipalities in these regions. following their inability to obtain government funds to carry out some of their projects.

In a controversial statement ahead of local elections, Erdoan suggested the government might withhold support from opposition-led municipalities. He had to retract his comments following criticism.

The report notes that the central government has prevented the CHP-run Istanbul municipality from borrowing domestically in recent years, making it impossible to expand the city's rail network.

This is where Germany could step in by financially supporting communities with infrastructure and climate projects, such as rail expansion and digitalization, the report adds.