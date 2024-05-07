Stormy Daniels Takes Stand in Trump's Secret Trial | Donald Trump trial





Donald Trump's criminal trial entered a new stage on Tuesday with the testimony of Stormy Daniels, an adult film star at the center of his secrecy scandal.

As Daniels took the stand, Trump leaned back in his chair with a passive look on his face as the dramatic and long-awaited moment of the trial arrived.

Prosecutors say that in 2015, Trump, his then-lawyer Michael Cohen and major tabloid David Pecker conspired to bury stories that could thwart his Republican presidential bid. Cohen allegedly made a secret payment of $130,000 to Daniels less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, to prevent her from going public with an alleged sexual affair with Trump.

Cohen wired money to Daniels' attorney through a limited liability company he created specifically for the transaction, called Essential Consulting LLC. He would have done it through an LLC so that it could not be traced back to him and, therefore, to Trump.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records in connection with Cohen's reimbursement. Prosecutors say Trump falsely listed these reimbursements as legal services in business documents.

Daniels' testimony came a day after Judge Juan Merchan warned that Trump could face prison if he continued to violate an order of silence.

Monday's proceedings, which included testimony from Deborah Tarasoff, the Trump Organization's accounts payable supervisor, and Jeffrey McConney, the company's former controller, were overshadowed by Merchan finding Trump in criminal contempt for the 10th time before they even appear.

Mercans' decision comes just days after he found Trump guilty of criminal contempt and fined him $9,000 for other comments that flouted the order that bars him from discussing witnesses or jurors of the trial.

Mr. Trump, as you know, the prosecution has filed three separate motions to find you in criminal contempt, Merchan told Trump before testimony resumed. It appears that the $1,000 fines are not a deterrent.

The last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States and perhaps also the next president, Merchan said. But ultimately, I have a job to do, and part of that job is to protect the dignity of the justice system.

Trump's actions, Merchan said, constitute a direct attack on the rule of law.

He said: I cannot allow this to continue.

Although I do not wish to impose prison time, I want you to understand that I will, if necessary and appropriate.

The testimony of McConney and Tarasoff sought to place Trump at the center of his business and personal finances in order to undermine any defense argument that he was not in charge of paying the bills.

Who has the authority to approve invoices? prosecutor Matthew Colangelo asked McConney.

President Trump, before he became president, McConney said. After Trump became president, among those who could sign the bills were former CFO Allen Weisselberg, as well as some of Trump's adult children.

McConney was also asked about a discussion he had with Weisselberg about paying Cohen back. Weisselberg, a staunch Trump loyalist, was jailed after being convicted of perjury for lying in Trump's civil fraud case.

We have to pay Michael back, McConney recalled Weisselberg saying in a meeting in early 2017. During that meeting, they determined that Cohen owed $420,000 for legal fees and taxes; the amount included a bonus. He tossed the notepad to me and I started taking notes on what Allen had said.

Colangelo teased that Trump, who prosecutors called incredibly cheap, had invested more money on Cohen than was normal. Do these notes show that Mr. Cohen was receiving $360,000 on an expense of $180,000? Colangelo said.

Yes, McConney replied.

Do you know of another incident where an expense was doubled because of taxes? Colangelo continued. McConney said no.

While Tarasoff was on the stand, the prosecution asked him about business records detailing payments to Cohen, including copies of canceled checks. The checks came from the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust and, beginning in spring 2017, from Trump's personal account.

Tarasoff confirmed that Cohen received numerous monthly payments of $35,000 to Trump's personal account.

Whose signature is it? » Tarasoff asked.

Mr. Trump, she said.

