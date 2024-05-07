On European tour, Xi Jinping will visit friendly territory in the East





When Chinese leader Xi Jinping last visited formerly communist eastern Europe in 2016, the president of the Czech Republic hosted him for a three-day state visit adorned with flags and offered his country as an unsinkable aircraft carrier for Chinese investment. That ship has since sunk, sabotaged by China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war and bitter disappointment over plans that never came to fruition. Many hopes that had been pinned across Central and Eastern Europe for a windfall of Chinese money have also been dashed. So when Mr. Xi returns to the region this week, after a visit to France, he will visit Serbia and Hungary, two countries whose longtime authoritarian leaders still offer China safe haven in political and economic waters. increasingly turbulent. Czechs, Poles and almost everyone are really angry at China because of the war, said Tamas Matura, a foreign relations expert at Corvinus University in Budapest. But in Hungary this is not a problem, at least not for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, Matura said.

China's pro-Kremlin stance on the Ukraine war is also no problem for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who, like Mr. Orban, has maintained warm relations with Russia and China while securing billions in dollars of Chinese investments. In an interview this week on Chinese state television, Mr. Vucic gave a taste of the flattery that will dominate Mr. Xi's visit: There are thousands of things we can and must learn from our Chinese friends, said the Serbian president. Taiwan is China, period, he added. Milos Zeman, the Czech president who hosted Mr. Xi in 2016, was replaced last year by a former NATO general, Petr Pavel. Mr. Pavel angered the Chinese government by speaking with the president of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, and saying in an interview that China is not a friendly country. Chinese investments in the Czech Republic have slowed.

Meanwhile, Chinese money has flowed into Hungary and Serbia, cementing close ties underpinned by a shared distrust of the United States.

China's flagship infrastructure project in the region, a high-speed railway between Belgrade and Budapest, has been slowed by regulatory and other problems. Of the roughly 200 miles of track planned, only about 60 miles are operational after five years of slow-paced work on a project that Beijing sees as a key part of the Belt and Road infrastructure program, the initiative Mr. Xi's favorite foreign policy. But promised Chinese investments in other projects have accelerated, totaling nearly $20 billion in Serbiaaccording to its Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, and totaling almost as much in Hungary, including loans whose conditions are secret. Ivana Karaskova, a Czech researcher at the Association for International Affairs, an independent research group based in Prague, said Hungary and Serbia are looking to China not only for economic gains, but also to demonstrate to their electorate national that they pursue an independent policy. This demonstrates to the European Union and the United States that they are not the only ones at play, Ms. Karaskova said. China, she added, understands this dynamic and Mr. Xi will use it to try to reverse the continuing sourness of opinion on China in Europe, both among ordinary citizens and in institutions like the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union. AsLast year's survey of Central and Eastern European countries Globsec, a Slovak research group, found that negative perceptions of Beijing have soared, particularly in the Baltic states and the Czech Republic. Even in Hungary, only 26% of respondents had a positive view of Mr Xi, compared to 39% a negative view. The others said they were undecided.

But Hungary under Mr. Orban, whatever public opinion, has become a safe political space for Beijing, Mr. Matura said, and can be counted on to try to soften the Union's policies. European Union towards China and protect it from the fallout of the crisis. war in Ukraine. The merging of economic and geopolitical interests is particularly pronounced in Serbia, which aspires to join the European Union but has shied away from joining the bloc by imposing sanctions on Russia and has thwarted EU efforts to negotiate a settlement on the Kosovo. A former Serbian territory, Kosovo declared itself an independent state after a NATO bombing campaign, a status that Serbia, supported by Russia and China, refused to accept.

Xi arrives in Serbia from France on Tuesday, the 25th anniversary of a mistaken strike by NATO warplanes on the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the 1999 bombing campaign. Chinese journalists were killed. The incident, which many in China believe was no accident, created a strong emotional bond between Serbs and Chinese, said Aleksandar Mitic of the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Belgrade.

As part of a series of government-sanctioned events in Belgrade ahead of Xi's visit, Serbian communists on Monday unfurled banners reading Welcome to the President and Kosovo is Serbia, Taiwan is China in front of the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, built on the site of the bombed building. embassy. They demanded that the street outside the center be renamed the Street of Chinese Victims of NATO Aggression. Hungary, too, is outraged by what it considers to be harassment from Washington and Brussels, despite its membership of NATO and the European Union, from which it has received billions of euros. help. However, Mr Orban's main interest in China is money and he hopes to make Hungary, with the help of Chinese investors, a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, batteries and other new technologies. In the past two years alone, China has pledged to invest more than $10 billion in Hungary, most of it in projects related to electric vehicles, at a time when the European Union, concerned about the growing dominance of China on the sector, is investigating whether Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are unfairly subsidized and should be penalized with high tariffs.

These assembly lines will take years to build, but in the long term they will help protect Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers from any future efforts by the European Union to prevent China from dominating the market through tariffs. customs. Tariffs imposed on imported Chinese electric cars would not apply to those assembled in Hungary, which can ship goods duty-free throughout the EU, but they could hit parts imported from China to Hungarian factories . Unlike most European countries where governments regularly change a democratic regime that can disrupt Chinese investment plans based on close ties to a particular leader, Mr. Orban and Mr. Vucic have both been in power for more than a decade and show no signs of a future. . The Chinese feel comfortable in Hungary, Mr. Matura said. The public may not like China very much, but the government does.

By visiting Hungary and Serbia, Mr. Xi, analysts say, wants to show that while China may be in decline as an influential player in central and eastern Europe, it is not yet out of it. And, they say, it indicates that he has not abandoned the Chinese diplomatic initiative known as 16+1, a grouping of China and formerly communist European countries built around Mr. Xi's flagship program , Belt and Road. Furious over the war in Ukraine, three Baltic states have officially left the grouping, which dates from 2012 and has been the cornerstone of Chinese diplomacy in Europe throughout Mr. Xi's rule. Others, such as the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, technically remain members but have largely disengaged. The big debate now among experts in the region is whether the 16+1 is dead or just a zombie, Mr. Matura said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/07/world/europe/xi-serbia-hungary-europe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos