'Neither against Muslims, nor against Islam': PM Modi says Muslim community should do it.

Amid the ongoing political tussle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Muslim community to introspect and think about the future, saying he was neither against Muslims nor against Islam.

The Prime Minister made the comments while addressing Time now amid a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition leaders over the remark he made at an election rally in Rajasthan on April 22, allegedly referring to the Muslim community.

Modi shared clippings of his television interviews on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, May 7, in which he commented on various issues.

“Neither we are against Muslims nor against Islam. It is not our job. The Muslim community understands everything. When I end the tradition of triple-talaq, when I give Ayushman card or when I give Covid vaccine, Muslim sisters feel that I am a real man who does not discriminate,” Modi said, accusing the Congress of thriving on creating a persistent sense of fear and insecurity among minorities in India.

To a question on Modi's accusation against Muslims and Hindu-Muslims during elections, Modi said: When there was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, our manifesto mentioned Ram Mandir, Section 370. When you speak 100 percent, every community is included. There is a guarantee of social justice, secularism. Modi ensures that everyone gets everything. »

Besides, Modi also asked the Muslim samaj (community) and its educated members to introspect. The country is moving forward. If your community is lagging behind, what is the reason? Have you benefited from government programs during the term of Congress? »

If you continue to think about who to put in power and who to remove, you will only ruin your children's future. The Muslim community is evolving across the world,” Modi added.

Think about your future. I do not want any community to live the life of debt bondage due to an atmosphere of fear,” the Prime Minister urged the Muslim community.

The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress, accusing it of not respecting the Constitution, saying those who do not respect it have no right to say anything.

He said: Should we not create a spirit of Constitution in the country? It is not that the Constitution should be reserved for judges and lawyers. When I presented the proposal to celebrate Constitution Day in Parliament, Kharge ji (Congress leader) himself opposed it, saying what was the need to celebrate January 26.

Published: May 07, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

