PM Modi votes in Gujarat, says everyone should vote in large numbers and celebrate democracy festival







Along with rising temperatures in the country, Prime Minister Modi urged voters to drink more water. “It will be good for your health and will also give you energy…,” the Prime Minister said. —Narendramodi (@narendramodi) As the third phase of voting began on Tuesday for the 18th Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his arrival at Nishan Higher Secondary School.“Today is the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. I appeal to everyone to vote in this democracy. The election campaign will last for another three to four weeks. I have always voted here in Gujarat. (Minister of Union) Amit Shah is contesting elections from here as a BJP candidate I came here yesterday from Andhra Pradesh and have to go to Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana (today), PM Modi said after casting his vote.Along with rising temperatures in the country, Prime Minister Modi urged voters to drink more water. “It will be good for your health and will also give you energy…,” the Prime Minister said. All

Other States Wearing a white kurta pajama combined with a saffron-colored half-jacket, Prime Minister Modi accompanied Amit Shah to the polling booth. He stopped along the way, greeted people and even signed a sketch of himself. Meanwhile, PM Modi also clicked a photo with a young girl outside his home. vote stall at Nishan Higher Secondary School, Ahmedabad. Polling began for 93 Lok Sabha seats in 12 states and Union Territories in the third phase of the general elections on Tuesday at 7 am.

The States and Union Territories where elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa ( 2), Gujarat (25). ), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP won the Surat seat unopposed.

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the running. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will attend the voting process, the investigative committee said. Voting will not take place on Tuesday for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase. However, the elections were postponed from the second to the third phase in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha seat due to the death of the BSP candidate. The BJP candidate in Surat was declared the unopposed winner and due to the revised poll schedule for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the total number of seats currently in the fray is 93. Prominent leaders who will take part in today's election battle include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, State Minister 'Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party chief Dimple Yadav and the NCP(SP). leader Supriya Sule, among others. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats currently on the ballot. Polling in more than half of the total number of constituencies will be completed by the end of this phase. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term, while opposition bloc INDIA aims to seize power by stopping the heavyweight. (with contributions from the agency)

